SCRANTON — I was out running errands in Scranton when it was time to take a break over a good afternoon meal. The to-do list can wait, but my hunger cannot. Zuppa Del Giorno in Scranton came in clutch for a weekday lunch.

Even though Siri took me through the back of a warehouse to get there for some reason, this mom & pop eatery was truly a hidden lunch gem well worth the visit. Zuppa Del Giorno has an expansive menu to satisfy all your soup, sandwich, and salad cravings.

They’ve got all your American sandwich classics, plus a few Italian and other international selections. The store is perfect lunch on the go or hanging out in their seating area for a breather. Zuppa Del Giorno offers plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options as well. It’s also the best bang for your buck!

I ordered the Croque Monsieur sandwich which is a fancy fully-loaded hot ham and Swiss, along with a cup of Chicken Tortellini soup. I also added a Mini Caprese Salad on the side with a sweet balsamic vinaigrette to glaze over top — because the Mediterranean in me just cannot resist fresh mozz.

My French-inspired toasted sandwich was a perfect comfort food for a Saturday afternoon. The panini-pressed sandwich came with bechamel Swiss cheese sauce, plenty of Black Forest ham, and a delicious melty bite that satisfied my hangry little soul.

If there’s one thing about me, it’s that when I am hungry – start the clocks! Because seriously, if I don’t eat within the hour, I will slip into a wicked bad mood and I will not apologize for it. When I gotta eat, I gotta eat…or I’m prepared to take everyone down with me. So best believe while I am wrapping up some tedious errands that I am simultaneously researching who’s open for lunch.

My hanger is basically the inspiration behind NEPA Lunch Spots. Lunch is often the most forgotten meal, but it’s also the most neccessary one and can even be your best of the day.

My best friend came along with me for the journey and she ordered the big and colorful Chicken Caprese Salad paired with a Thai Coconut Curry soup — which was so flavorful that I had to taste it as well. A little sweet and spicy in the form of a hot creamy soup, woo! That’s basically everything I desire on a chilly afternoon.

The Italian phrase “Zuppa Del Giorno” translates to “soup of the day” in English if you didn’t already know it. So you best believe they’ve got these soup recipes locked down. I’d say, out of all the delicious things we ate, that cup of Thai Coconut Curry was the star of the show.

We both had nothing but positive things to say about our little-big lunch in Scranton and were able to kick back for a spell to just enjoy the meal. Good food, reasonable prices, quick service, cute atmosphere — really everything you hope for in a lunch outing.

This cafe for breakfast and lunch serves from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays. I absolutely plan on returning to Zuppa Del Giorno to recover from my next hanger crisis out on the town.