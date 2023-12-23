This original rock band out of NEPA went through some member changes over summer 2023, and now they’re debuting a new single and music video under their fresh lineup.

Vocalist and guitarist, Tori Viccica is a full-time singer-songwriter who performs both solo and as a band. She’s completely self-taught and records everything herself in her own studio.

Tori V & The Karma just released “I’m Gone” along with their first-ever official music video. The brand-new track just aired on 979X’s Sunday night Locals Only show with Lazy E.

The original rock band out of Northeastern Pennsylvania creates their own sound that’s nostalgic of the 80s, which can certainly be heard on their latest single. Tori V & The Karma have been active since 2020 but after some members coming and going over summer 2023, “I’m Gone” marks the band’s big debut with a solid new roster.

Tori V & The Karma now consists of Anthony Picataggio on guitar, Jake Waxmonsky on bass, Jon Kamor on drums, and Tori Viccica as their fearless leader on lead vocals and guitar.

“We recorded that song, and we knew,” said Tori V. “You constantly get better throughout your career, and this is one of those milestones where you’re like – okay, this is something really good.

Multi-talented frontwoman, Tori V grew up in West Pittston and has been playing in bars since she was 15 years old, starting with Open Mic Nights and doing whatever she could to get herself out there. She mastered guitar early as well, getting serious about the instrument at the age of 12. She’s self-taught with everything she does.

Now at 22 years old, she sings, she strums, she writes — she does it all. In addition to all her on-stage talent, Tori V also mixes, masters, edits, and records all her solo and group material herself in her own studio.

“That’s been a big accomplishment these last couple of years,” said Tori V.

However, to shoot the “I’m Gone” video, she did reach out to Eric and Sarah Novroski of Novro Studios to work their magic. Since the song echoes Tori V & The Karma’s 80s vibe, they had the idea to shoot the music video in a record store – you know, the most important place for music in that era. Their premiere music video was recorded at Musical Energi in Downtown Wilkes-Barre for the perfect atmosphere to accompany the single.

Tori V said she didn’t set out to write a breakup song, even though that’s sort of where the song landed. “I’m Gone” can really be interpreted as letting anyone or anything go. It’s about being done and moving forward, which deserves to be celebrated.

This new single feels like a radio hit and includes all the entrancing guitar solos that you just don’t get enough of anymore in modern rock. Tori V truly showcases her powerful vocal and instrumental ability in this fun, catchy tune that inspires you to stand up for yourself.

Although she can often be found playing venues solo around NEPA, Tori V wants to focus on cultivating the band moving forward. Her solo work is beautiful, but she said acoustic can be limited. With the full band behind her, she’s able to produce the extent of the music she dreams up, from start to finish.

“The goal is to keep branching out!” said Tori V. “At the end of the day, I want as many people to hear our music as possible.”

Tori V & The Karma released a six-song EP album called “Win You Over” in February 2023, but “I’m Gone” is the first single since the new formation of the band. So, this new song and music video truly marks a new beginning.

She said although there’s no set plans for an album just yet, the band intends to release further singles and maybe even some live tracks in 2024. Right now, she’s just focused on getting their name out there.

Tori V aspires to do bigger and bigger shows — and bigger and bigger things. Set with this new lineup, the band will continue to build new music and book new gigs. She said she’d love to take this band all the way and go on tour one day.

“I always wanted to be the stereotypical rockstar,” admits Tori V. “It gets tiring, but I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

It sounds like there’s nothing but good things to come from Tori V & The Karma. They recently played one of their favorite venues, the River Street Jazz Café, for the Billy Strings after-party. Next, they’ll play North Slope Pub & Eatery on Friday, January 26 for their first show of the new year and their first time back at the venue in a few months.

Tori V plays every weekend, either solo or along with her band, so check in with her Facebook for live show updates.

