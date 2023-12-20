WILKES-BARRE – The Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania hosts the refreshingly genuine, quick-witted and totally relatable comedian, Anthony Rodia, for his Totally Relatable Tour on Saturday, March 2.

Tickets are on sale as of today, December 20, and prices for the show start at $35 through ticketmaster.com or visit the Mohegan Pennsylvania Box Office at the Hotel Front Desk.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the laughs start at 8:00 p.m. for the Anthony Rodia show on March 2. This stand-up act is open to guests of all ages.

After returning from his comedy hiatus in 2019, the self-proclaimed “King of Off the Boat Comedy” has gained over 900,000 social media followers and has amassed over 22 million views on his YouTube videos. With the onset of quarantine, Anthony made the most of a captive audience, delivering a staggering 86 weekly videos.

“ROAD RAGE WEDNESDAY” became a fan favorite, but his Uncle Vinny and Zia Lucia characters transformed into a phenomenon. They are the crazy uncle and aunt you love but can’t be out in public with, who speak their minds (whether you asked for it or not).

Since his liftoff, Anthony Rodia has appeared on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, FOX’s Good Day New York, and Elizabeth & Elisa on News 12. Rodia also hosts, Little Bit of Laughs, a weekly podcast on Podcast One with radio legend Goumba Johnny where fans can listen to the two get into hot topics, rants, pranks, and listener’s questions and stories.

Please note, most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania, including the hotel, are restricted to ages 21 years and older. All minors attending the show must enter through the hotel entrance, proceed directly to the event and be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older at all times.