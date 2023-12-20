(From left to right) Sunshine Allen, Ang Sanchez, and Eric Shotto stand in front of the new Skrilla table at the College Green Market & Eatery at Keystone College.

LA PLUME — Stop by College Green Market & Eatery to shop new fashion line from Keystone College’s on-campus designer and future business-leader, Ang Sanchez.

This sophomore go-getter just launched her own streetwear merch designs for Keystone College under her very own brand, Skrilla.

Ang Sanchez is a Criminal Justice major and student-athlete who does it all. She’s a guard for the Keystone College Women’s Basketball team, she’s an R.A., and she works at the College Green Market & Eatery. When she’s not doing all that — she’s designing her own clothing and making moves towards her business dreams.

This drop is about more than fashion for Ang Sanchez; this marks a major milestone for this future mover-and-shaker. This isn’t her first fashion design and it isn’t even her first business venture.

“I was always an entrepreneur,” said Sanchez.

Ang Sanchez just has that knack for giving the people what they want. She’s constantly inventing creative ways to make money and always had a sharp eye for commerce. She said she ran her own snack business throughout high school which sparked her affinity for entrepreneurship.

During the pandemic in 2020, while all her side gigs were shut down, Sanchez began dabbling in clothing design to keep the hustle alive. That’s when Skrilla was born. The brand name hails from Ang Sanchez’s longtime nickname. It’s a slang term for “money,” which also feels like a perfect fit for her business acumen. Now, three years into the Skrilla line, this is the first time she gets to see her own products hit the shelves.

“My goal with the Keystone drop was really to get students interacting with this side of our store. Being a student here, I could see what a student would want to wear,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez hand-drew the merch on her iPad then Keystone College brought her work to life at the College Green Market & Eatery. These new styles bring fresh energy to the typical collegiate wear we’ve come to expect at campus gift stores. She describes her brand’s style as modern streetwear. It’s day-to day clothing you can wear during the day but the looks are also still cool enough to head out to a party in later.

Eric Shotto is the manager of Sodexo at Keystone College, the company that runs College Green Market & Eatery. He came to Sanchez for advice on how to attract new sales to the clothing side of the store. That’s when she drafted up ideas and brought them in — and the team loved it!

“It was definitely a group effort,” said Sanchez.

The display has been popular with the Keystone College community since its official release on November 30 and has attracted new customers to the College Green Market & Eatery. Sunshine Allen manages marketing at the College Green Market & Eatery and decorated the Skrilla table with posters that tell the brand’s story along with business cards for Sanchez’s big debut.

Sanchez will continue honing her skills with Soxedo and release more designs for Keystone College in the spring semester. Soon, she will become an intern there to expand her experience in the business field. She’ll oversee the whole merchandise area and provide her pioneering perspective in business and fashion.

Ang Sanchez’s goal once she graduates from Keystone College is to open her own Skrilla storefronts. Ultimately, she wants to be her own boss. Although Sanchez has her mind set on Criminal Justice for her studies, her main priority is growing her own business.

“I think this is setting me up in a way for that. Outside of designing the clothes, I keep up with inventory and make sure everything’s up to date and looking clean. I think that it’s a good foundation for when I open my own store,” said Sanchez. “I don’t see myself stopping.”

Since the merchandise dropped November 30, everyone’s been eating it up! The Skrilla / Keystone College campaign is bringing new people into the store and bringing the campus together.

“The most interaction that we’ve ever had on our page was when we posted it,” said Sunshine Allen.

Now, Ang Sanchez is seeing the results of all her hardwork in real-time. She’s noticing people walking around campus in her signature designs. At her recent basketball game, just about everybody was wearing a Skrilla Keystone sweatshirt.

“My coach said to me ‘LOOK UP.’ I looked at the crowd and everybody had that sweatshirt — and it was just a moment of realization,” said Sanchez. “It was as if the game flyer said it was mandatory for attendance, everybody just had that on.”

Ang Sanchez has been playing basketball since 8th grade and the sport was one of her main reasons to coming to Keystone College from her town of Orlando, Florida. She made her way here to Northeastern Pennsylvania to attend a more intimate college in a new place where she could get more hands-on experience — and she’s done exactly that.

She’s truly dived headfirst into the Keystone College experience and the institution has supported her vision, while allowing her to express her authentic self through the clothes. You don’t get that kind of attention at every college, but then again, not everybody puts the amount of work that Ang Sanchez does either.

“We’re a close community and when one person succeeds — everybody knows, and everybody feels good about it.” said Fran Calpin, Senior Director of College Relations at Keystone College.

Ang Sanchez has swiftly become a local celebrity on campus due to this fashion drop. Her fellow students appreciate her modern approach to collegewear and they’re recognizing her for it. She said her friends have been sending her photos of people wearing her designs around campus, and it’s all a little surreal.

“It feels good,” said Sanchez of all the positive attention.

Since the designs are selling so well, Sanchez and the team at College Green Market & Eatery are working on new offerings to come such as long sleeve shirts, sweatpants, and more. She’ll certainly be designing more merch in the future for both Skrilla and Keystone College.

We’ll all be looking forward to seeing what Skrilla creates next. Stop by the College Green Market & Eatery at Keystone College to check out the new designs from Ang Sanchez’s fashion line.