‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through house, not a creature was stirring — because everyone went out! Here’s the NEPA entertainment schedule for this holiday weekend, with all the local talent and ugly sweater parties your itchy, festive little heart desires.

Check out these bands and artists set to play nearby venues from this Thirsty Thursday through Christmas Eve. All live music listings in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: In 2023, Triple Fret took the gold for Times Leader’s Best of the Best awards and you can celebrate with their live performances this pre-Christmas weekend. Triple Fret plays the Ugly Sweater Party at North Slope Pub & Eatery in Dallas on Friday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m. then they play Bistro on Hudson on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m.

by: Gabrielle Lang

North Slope Pub & Eatery

Triple Fret @ Ugly Sweater Party

FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

We The Living

FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow @ Ugly Sweater Party

SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ Nightmare Before Christmas Party

THURS, DEC 21, 9:00 P.M.

Harry’s

Lightweight @ Ugly Sweater Party

FRI, DEC 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax

SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.

Summit Cigar

Zack Swire

SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Roy Ramos

FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Govinda Rose

SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Luke Lucas

FRI, DEC 22, 6:30 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Change: The Musical @ Sherman Theater

FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Change: The Musical @ Sherman Theater

SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.

The Railyard

Jamal Knight @ Ugly Sweater Party

FRI, DEC 22, 10:00 P.M.

–

Jay Velar & DJ Yung Nas @ Christmas Send-off

SAT, DEC 23, 10:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Bradley Phillip Parks

FRI, DEC 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Antonio Andrade

SAT, DEC 23, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, DEC 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

FRI, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

THURS, DEC 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dave Cupano

FRI, DEC 22, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

The Pickups Duo

FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Sosa

FRI, DEC 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Eric Rudy

SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Sean & Cassandra

FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tom Molinaro

SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Kartune

FRI, DEC 22, 6:30 P.M.

Mohegan Sun Arena

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

FRI, DEC 21, 2:30 & 7:30 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Tim Noble @ Christmas Sing-along

SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville

Musik Room

FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Traffik Jam

SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Angelo Maruzzeli

THURS, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90’s

FRI, DEC 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

The 90s Band @ Executive Lounge

FRI, DEC 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jeffrey James Band @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, DEC 23, 9:30 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Jaclyns Tearducts, Don’t Panic, Pinky’s Brains & More @ A Very Punk Rock Christmas

FRI, DEC 22, 6:30 P.M.

–

Rock With Krampus

SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Zack Swire

FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

A Proud Monkey – Dave Matthew’s Tribute Band

SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.

Ouros

Tom Storm

THURS, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

Bistro On Hudson

Triple Fret

SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.

The 80’s Bar

Christmas Karaoke with DJ DarkSide

FRI, DEC 22, 9:00 P.M.

–

Achilles Heart @ Christmas Party

SAT, DEC 23, 8:30 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Snowblind

SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Holiday Karaoke with DJ Tommy @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

FRI, DEC 22, 8:30 P.M.

–

CC Music Duo @ Hive Taphouse’s Ugly Sweater Party

FRI, DEC 22, 9:30 P.M.

–

Screaming Broccoli @ Breakers

SAT, DEC 23, 8:30 P.M.

–

Boots and Bangs @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, DEC 23, 9:30 P.M.

Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn

Kris & The Trainwrecks

SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 23, 2:00 P.M.

–

Zac Lawless @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 24, 1:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC

The Shameless Duo @ Yule Tidings

FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Open Mic w/ Mat Filer

THURS, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Groove Trio

FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SUN, DEC 24, 1:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Co.

Mellifluous Band

FRI, DEC 22, 6:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Mr. Jones & Me

FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

Blue Moxie

SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.