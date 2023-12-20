‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through house, not a creature was stirring — because everyone went out! Here’s the NEPA entertainment schedule for this holiday weekend, with all the local talent and ugly sweater parties your itchy, festive little heart desires.
Check out these bands and artists set to play nearby venues from this Thirsty Thursday through Christmas Eve. All live music listings in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: In 2023, Triple Fret took the gold for Times Leader’s Best of the Best awards and you can celebrate with their live performances this pre-Christmas weekend. Triple Fret plays the Ugly Sweater Party at North Slope Pub & Eatery in Dallas on Friday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m. then they play Bistro on Hudson on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m.
by: Gabrielle Lang
North Slope Pub & Eatery
Triple Fret @ Ugly Sweater Party
FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
We The Living
FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow @ Ugly Sweater Party
SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ Nightmare Before Christmas Party
THURS, DEC 21, 9:00 P.M.
Harry’s
Lightweight @ Ugly Sweater Party
FRI, DEC 22, 9:30 P.M.
–
Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax
SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.
Summit Cigar
Zack Swire
SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Roy Ramos
FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Govinda Rose
SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Luke Lucas
FRI, DEC 22, 6:30 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Change: The Musical @ Sherman Theater
FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Change: The Musical @ Sherman Theater
SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.
The Railyard
Jamal Knight @ Ugly Sweater Party
FRI, DEC 22, 10:00 P.M.
–
Jay Velar & DJ Yung Nas @ Christmas Send-off
SAT, DEC 23, 10:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Bradley Phillip Parks
FRI, DEC 22, 6:00 P.M.
–
Antonio Andrade
SAT, DEC 23, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, DEC 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
FRI, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
THURS, DEC 21, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dave Cupano
FRI, DEC 22, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
The Pickups Duo
FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Sosa
FRI, DEC 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
Eric Rudy
SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Sean & Cassandra
FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tom Molinaro
SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Kartune
FRI, DEC 22, 6:30 P.M.
Mohegan Sun Arena
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
FRI, DEC 21, 2:30 & 7:30 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Tim Noble @ Christmas Sing-along
SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville
Musik Room
FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Traffik Jam
SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Angelo Maruzzeli
THURS, DEC 21, 8:00 P.M.
–
Project 90’s
FRI, DEC 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo
SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
The 90s Band @ Executive Lounge
FRI, DEC 22, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jeffrey James Band @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, DEC 23, 9:30 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Jaclyns Tearducts, Don’t Panic, Pinky’s Brains & More @ A Very Punk Rock Christmas
FRI, DEC 22, 6:30 P.M.
–
Rock With Krampus
SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Zack Swire
FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
A Proud Monkey – Dave Matthew’s Tribute Band
SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.
Ouros
Tom Storm
THURS, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
Bistro On Hudson
Triple Fret
SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.
The 80’s Bar
Christmas Karaoke with DJ DarkSide
FRI, DEC 22, 9:00 P.M.
–
Achilles Heart @ Christmas Party
SAT, DEC 23, 8:30 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore
FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Snowblind
SAT, DEC 23, 9:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Holiday Karaoke with DJ Tommy @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Breakers
FRI, DEC 22, 8:30 P.M.
–
CC Music Duo @ Hive Taphouse’s Ugly Sweater Party
FRI, DEC 22, 9:30 P.M.
–
Screaming Broccoli @ Breakers
SAT, DEC 23, 8:30 P.M.
–
Boots and Bangs @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, DEC 23, 9:30 P.M.
Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn
Kris & The Trainwrecks
SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 23, 2:00 P.M.
–
Zac Lawless @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 24, 1:00 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC
The Shameless Duo @ Yule Tidings
FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Open Mic w/ Mat Filer
THURS, DEC 21, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Groove Trio
FRI, DEC 22, 7:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
SAT, DEC 23, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
SUN, DEC 24, 1:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Co.
Mellifluous Band
FRI, DEC 22, 6:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Mr. Jones & Me
FRI, DEC 22, 8:00 P.M.
–
Blue Moxie
SAT, DEC 23, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.