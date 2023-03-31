Triple Fret voted NEPA’s “Best Music Group” by readers of Times Leader for Best of the Best 2023

Readers picked Triple Fret as their #1 favorite local music group through Times Leader’s “Best of the Best 2023”. Triple Fret was awarded gold for “Best Music Group” and can be found jamming out at venues across NEPA.

This is the second year in row Triple Fret has been nominated for the award, and this time, they took home the prize.

Their style of music can be defined as breezy “yacht rock” on a woodsy Pennsylvania lake. Triple Fret plays cover music to entertain a variety of audiences and ages at weddings, nightclubs, restaurants, bars, fairs, parties, and other events. They’re known for their signature three-part harmonies.

Each member of the band sustained a fruitful career across several decades. Triple Fret is made up of Dave Abraham on guitar/vocals/harmonica, Dave Cooper on keyboard/guitar/vocals, and Bill Walling on bass guitar/vocals. Many of the trio’s songs use three instruments, usually two guitars and a bass and each one with a fretboard — hence the name Triple Fret.

Abraham has been a self-taught guitarist for 43 years and a founding member of the band, Synch, in the 80s. Cooper has been a professional musician for over 45 years and has been a band director, highschool music teacher, and just basically a master of music across all genres and mediums. Walling began playing in his early teen years, then won a sound alike contest at New York City Beatles Fest which sent him performing on the road — now, he graces us with his presence in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Together, they combine their musical expertise to have a ton of fun on stage and play unexpected songs that everybody will recognize. The trio found each other playing for a local band called Popstar Drive, but decided they want to play more show dates and change up the style of material they covered.

“The people that follow us really enjoy our music and to see them singing along night after night makes us feel good about what we do,” said Abraham. “In NEPA, as in most places, people really appreciate good music and vocal harmonies.”

Each member of Triple Fret suggests song for them to play and together, they test it out and decide if they can do it justice. They focus on picking memorable songs that contain captivating two or three part harmonies for them to put their own spice on it. They may even be working on some original songs soon.

Triple Fret, as long-time members of the scene as winners of the Best of the Best, are huge advocates for local music and the arts. They urge readers to go out, support venues, and see more music live — not even just their band!

“There’s so many great bands in this area and the talent is amazing,” said Abraham.

You can catch Triple Fret playing live at venues across Northeastern Pennsylvania or even book them for an event yourself! Follow along with The Times Leader’s “Best of the Best” Music Group of 2023, Triple Fret on Facebook.