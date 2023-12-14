This week in the blu door studio, Bill sits down with Hollywood Screenwriter, Gabrielle D’Amico. Join OnTheStacks in this entertaining and enlightening episode, with someone who turned her hobby of writing into an inspiring Hollywood story.

In this episode, Gabrielle candidly discusses her unique career journey, detailing how she balanced her love for writing while still having a full-time job, before finally making the daring decision to leave her conventional career path behind after her screenplay ‘Hot Mess’ made waves in Hollywood.

Gabrielle gives us a peek into the well of inspiration that feeds her creative writing. Not only does she open up about her writing journey, but also takes us through her screenwriting process — the joy of improving a story, the thrill of pitching scripts, and the realities of the entertainment industry.

Emma Roberts, known for her role in American Horror Story, is slated to lead the cast of the upcoming comedy. In the film, she portrays a character whose private life unravels while participating in a televised dating show, forcing her to embark on the ultimate journey of embarrassment as she returns to her hometown. The film is currently in pre-production.

