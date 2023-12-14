BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest is excited to announce the third Musikfest 2024 headliner, also making their third appearance at the country’s largest non-gated music festival — Lynyrd Skynyrd: 50 Years.

The famous classic rock group will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m.. This Musikfest headliner is presented by Fulton Bank along with media partner, 99.9 The Hawk.

Lynyrd Skynyrd marks the third 2024 headliner announced for the gigantic Lehigh Valley music festival — and there’s still more big announcements yet to come.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for Lynyrd Skynyrd on Friday, December 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Musikfest.org.

Ticket prices run from $35 to $109 and $229 for Steel Terrace tickets which include dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables under a covered tent.

Lynyrd Skynyrd heads to Musikfest as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album “Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd.” The band resonates as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973.

Few ensembles have had the deep impact in creating a lifestyle as Skynyrd has. The band travels forward with a primary mission of celebrating a legacy that honors all whom have made a resonating contribution to the lives of hundreds of millions of fans globally.

Former members Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, Bob Burns and Leon Wilkeson alongside others will forever remain significant contributors to this indelible repertoire and the band’s colorful history.

Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd rocks on with a current line-up featuring Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Damon Johnson, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

Van Zant shares, “It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”

With a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, tens of millions of records sold and the recent introduction of Hell House whiskey, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeal to all generations.

The legendary band is now set to rock Bethlehem this coming summer at Musikfest, which is scheduled for August 2 through August 11, 2024.