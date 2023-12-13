Experience live music near you — before the holidays hit and you’re involuntarily subjected to nothin’ but Christmas music through the end of the year. Thankfully, there’s plenty of variety headed to NEPA stages this weekend so you can take a me-break, get out to a venue, and have some fun.

Here are all the bands and artists scheduled to play from this Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday that we could find. All live music listings organized below in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Local classic rock & country jam group, Lance Thomas Band plays Grotto Pizza in Harvey’s Lake on Friday, December 15, and then plays Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn the following day on Saturday, December 16.

Nay Aug Park

Luongo Bros Duo @ Indoor Winter Concert Series

SUN, DEC 17, 2:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Don Shappelle & The Pick Ups @ Christmas Sing-along

SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Co.

The Werhun Band @ Beers w/ Santa – Beer Release & Ugly Sweater Party

FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Battle of the Bands @ Sherman Theater

FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Christmas with Cash @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Best of the Eagles @ Sherman Theater

SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Christmas with Christian @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Change: The Musical @ Sherman Theater

SUN, DEC 17, 1:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, DEC 15, 6:30 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Jug O’ Jack

FRI, DEC 15, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Wanabees

SAT, DEC 16, 7:30 P.M.

The Office – Mountain Top Pub

DJ Richie Green @ Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.

Creekside Inn

Better Than Bad

FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chae

SUN, DEC 17, 4:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, DEC 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

The DiscoTeks @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, DEC 16, 9:30 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Adam Sorber

FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mark Cook

SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Tom Storm

THURS, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

McGeehan Duo

FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skylar

SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brian Roder

SUN, DEC 17, 3:00 P.M.

Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn

Gone Crazy

FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Rick Gillette

THURS, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Giants of Science

FRI, DEC 15, 9:00 P.M.

–

Militia

SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Dustin Douglas

FRI, DEC 15, 6:30 P.M.

–

Teddy Young Duo

SAT, DEC 16, 6:30 P.M.

The 80’s Bar

Dakota Sean Solo

FRI, DEC 15, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ X Entertainment

SAT, DEC 16, 8:30 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Rose Amp Hip Hop Night

FRI, DEC 15, 10:00 P.M.

–

Various Acts @ Love For Justin Benefit

SAT, DEC 16, 10:00 A.M.

–

Musicians Meet & Greet

SUN, DEC 17, 4:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Christmas Music Trivia with DJ Tommy @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Emily’s Toybox @ Breakers

FRI, DEC 15, 8:30 P.M.

–

Light Up The Moon Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, DEC 15, 9:30 P.M.

–

The Grunge @ Breakers

SAT, DEC 16, 8:30 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, DEC 16, 9:30 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC

Whiskey N’ Woods Duo @ Wintry Pub Mix

FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

The Harrisons

FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.

Summit Cigar

Leighann & Andy

FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Night of Illusion

SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Geo Grillo

FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bill Rooth

SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.

Harry’s

80s 90s Dance Party

FRI, DEC 15, TBA

–

The Lost Dogs – Pearl Jam Tribute

SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, DEC 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

THURS, DEC 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dashboard Mary

FRI, DEC 15, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Stringray

FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Meshuggah

THURS, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

The Four Horsemen – Metallica Tribute

FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Krasno Moore Project

SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ End of Semester Blowout Party

THURS, DEC 14, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Venom X @ Breast Cancer Benefit

SAT, DEC 16, 6:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Bev & Dan Duo

FRI, DEC 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Rose Ostrowski & Friends (All That Glitters Acoustic)

SAT, DEC 16, 6:00 P.M.

Ouros

Dakota Sean

SUN, DEC 17, 6:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, DEC 15, 6:30 P.M.

–

Bob Tellefson

SAT, DEC 16, 6:30 P.M.

–

Eddie & Bird Dog

SUN, DEC 17, 3:30 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Anthony Jace

THURS, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

The JOB Duo

FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Marauder

SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Electric Rewind

FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.

Lakeside Lounge Restaurant

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Rock This Town Orchestra Christmas Spectacular

FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

BStreet Band – Tribute to Bruce Springsteen

SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmasters

FRI, DEC 15, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Wolfy

SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.

Mohegan Sun Arena

Billy Strings

FRI, DEC 15, 7:30 P.M.

Macaluso’s Restaurant and Cocktail Bar and Lantern Lodge

Dakota Sean

THURS, DEC 14, 6:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sol Katana @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 16, 11:00 A.M.

–

Brian St. John @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 16, 3:00 P.M.

–

The Two Taboo @ Ugly Sweater Party

SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ziggy @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, DEC 17, 2:00 P.M.

