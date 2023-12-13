Experience live music near you — before the holidays hit and you’re involuntarily subjected to nothin’ but Christmas music through the end of the year. Thankfully, there’s plenty of variety headed to NEPA stages this weekend so you can take a me-break, get out to a venue, and have some fun.
Here are all the bands and artists scheduled to play from this Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday that we could find. All live music listings organized below in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Local classic rock & country jam group, Lance Thomas Band plays Grotto Pizza in Harvey’s Lake on Friday, December 15, and then plays Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn the following day on Saturday, December 16.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Nay Aug Park
Luongo Bros Duo @ Indoor Winter Concert Series
SUN, DEC 17, 2:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Don Shappelle & The Pick Ups @ Christmas Sing-along
SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Co.
The Werhun Band @ Beers w/ Santa – Beer Release & Ugly Sweater Party
FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Battle of the Bands @ Sherman Theater
FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Christmas with Cash @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery
FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Best of the Eagles @ Sherman Theater
SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Christmas with Christian @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery
SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Change: The Musical @ Sherman Theater
SUN, DEC 17, 1:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, DEC 15, 6:30 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Jug O’ Jack
FRI, DEC 15, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Wanabees
SAT, DEC 16, 7:30 P.M.
The Office – Mountain Top Pub
DJ Richie Green @ Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.
Creekside Inn
Better Than Bad
FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Gracie Jane Sinclair
SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Chae
SUN, DEC 17, 4:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, DEC 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
The DiscoTeks @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, DEC 16, 9:30 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Adam Sorber
FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Mark Cook
SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Tom Storm
THURS, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
McGeehan Duo
FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skylar
SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brian Roder
SUN, DEC 17, 3:00 P.M.
Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn
Gone Crazy
FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Rick Gillette
THURS, DEC 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Giants of Science
FRI, DEC 15, 9:00 P.M.
–
Militia
SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Dustin Douglas
FRI, DEC 15, 6:30 P.M.
–
Teddy Young Duo
SAT, DEC 16, 6:30 P.M.
The 80’s Bar
Dakota Sean Solo
FRI, DEC 15, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ X Entertainment
SAT, DEC 16, 8:30 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Rose Amp Hip Hop Night
FRI, DEC 15, 10:00 P.M.
–
Various Acts @ Love For Justin Benefit
SAT, DEC 16, 10:00 A.M.
–
Musicians Meet & Greet
SUN, DEC 17, 4:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Christmas Music Trivia with DJ Tommy @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Emily’s Toybox @ Breakers
FRI, DEC 15, 8:30 P.M.
–
Light Up The Moon Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, DEC 15, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Grunge @ Breakers
SAT, DEC 16, 8:30 P.M.
–
Social Call @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, DEC 16, 9:30 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC
Whiskey N’ Woods Duo @ Wintry Pub Mix
FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
The Harrisons
FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.
Summit Cigar
Leighann & Andy
FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Night of Illusion
SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Geo Grillo
FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Bill Rooth
SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.
Harry’s
80s 90s Dance Party
FRI, DEC 15, TBA
–
The Lost Dogs – Pearl Jam Tribute
SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, DEC 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Lance Thomas Band
FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
THURS, DEC 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
FRI, DEC 15, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Stringray
FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Meshuggah
THURS, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
The Four Horsemen – Metallica Tribute
FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Krasno Moore Project
SAT, DEC 16, 8:00 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ End of Semester Blowout Party
THURS, DEC 14, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Venom X @ Breast Cancer Benefit
SAT, DEC 16, 6:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Bev & Dan Duo
FRI, DEC 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Rose Ostrowski & Friends (All That Glitters Acoustic)
SAT, DEC 16, 6:00 P.M.
Ouros
Dakota Sean
SUN, DEC 17, 6:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, DEC 15, 6:30 P.M.
–
Bob Tellefson
SAT, DEC 16, 6:30 P.M.
–
Eddie & Bird Dog
SUN, DEC 17, 3:30 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Anthony Jace
THURS, DEC 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
The JOB Duo
FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
Marauder
SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Electric Rewind
FRI, DEC 15, 8:00 P.M.
Lakeside Lounge Restaurant
Those Acoustic Guys
SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Rock This Town Orchestra Christmas Spectacular
FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
BStreet Band – Tribute to Bruce Springsteen
SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmasters
FRI, DEC 15, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Wolfy
SAT, DEC 16, 9:00 P.M.
Mohegan Sun Arena
Billy Strings
FRI, DEC 15, 7:30 P.M.
Macaluso’s Restaurant and Cocktail Bar and Lantern Lodge
Dakota Sean
THURS, DEC 14, 6:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, DEC 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sol Katana @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 16, 11:00 A.M.
–
Brian St. John @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 16, 3:00 P.M.
–
The Two Taboo @ Ugly Sweater Party
SAT, DEC 16, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ziggy @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, DEC 17, 2:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.