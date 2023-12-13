Stars of A White Christmas Cabaret, Kristen Long and Kara Snyder, perform “Sisters” at one of their holiday shows, five years in the running.

Co-Producer at KaraKen Productions, Kara Snyder sings “Love You Didn’t Do Right By Me” during one of their showings of A White Christmas Cabaret.

KaraKen Productions presents “A White Christmas Cabaret” at The Ballroom at Mauch Chunk Museum in Jim Thorpe on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17.

JIM THORPE — Start a new holiday tradition with A White Christmas Cabaret, presented by KaraKen Productions. This holiday cabaret show has been running for five years now but this weekend marks the group’s first showing in Jim Thorpe.

They are thrilled to bring their cabaret tour to historic Jim Thorpe during the town’s Olde Time Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m. at The Ballroom at Mauch Chunk Museum.

This quartet of local talent puts on a unique holiday performance inspired by the musical and film, “White Christmas.” Enjoy the greatest songs ever written by Irving Berlin, as performed by KaraKen Productions’ cabaret group.

“All of us loved the movie but knew we couldn’t produce the entire thing, so we put together a cabaret that uses most of the music,” said Ken McMullen Co-Producer.

Costumes and lighting set the mood for this 1940s family favorite with dance numbers reminiscent of the period. Attendees will get song, dance, theater, and a little bit of history related to the film, musical, and holiday. Although you won’t get the whole storyline, you’ll get all its spirit. The finale is highlighted with a winter wonderland of falling snow as they sing the title song.

A quartet of brilliant vocalists, Joey Ambrosia, Kristen Long, Ken McMullen, and Kara Snyder, bring one of the holiday’s favorite movies to life. Accompanied by celebrated pianist, Scott Besser, these final two performances of their 2023 holiday run are a perfect way to embrace the season.

Classics including “Blue Skies,” “How Deep is the Ocean,” “Count Your Blessings” and, of course, “White Christmas” are all part of this 90-minute show, suitable for adults and young adults.

“We just did a show last week and we had a number of people leaving weepy-eyed because of all the traditions and memories it brought up,” said McMullen.

The quartet can’t wait to get on stage in Jim Thorpe and fire up their snow machine! Each year they add new costumes, different songs, and more to delight their audience year after year. At KaraKen Production’s recent show at Imagine NEPA in Clarks Summit, they even added 10 children to the show and look forward to getting more kids involved in the arts in the future.

Ken McMullen, Co-Producer and Co-Founder at KaraKen Productions, is a professional actor who worked in New York City and all around the country. When he moved to the Poconos, he began connecting to the local theater scene.

Also starring in this production, Kara Snyder is the Co-producer and Co-Founder of KaraKen Productions. These two arts leaders decided to join forces with mutual friends who also wanted to participate in the arts and flex their theater skills.

Their other show during the year is “Flipping Broadway” which gender-bends some of your favorite Broadway musical classics. However, KaraKen Productions’ Christmas shows are their main act and these last two shows will close out their fifth year of the production. The theater group looks forward to putting on more shows for NEPA in the years (and holiday seasons) to come.

“The shows have been going great. The audiences have been wonderful and we’re already seeing people coming back,” said Ken McMullen. “It’s a good, traditional show for all ages and I also feel that it’s a really great group of people.”

Jim Thorpe’s Olde Time Christmas Festival will also be happening throughout the town with holiday events and merriment throughout December, and this show at the Mauch Chunk Museum and Cultural Center is listed as one of the highlights of the month.

Tickets are on sale now for A Christmas Cabaret going on stage this weekend on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17. Lite bites and cash bar will also be available at the event.

For tickets to “A White Christmas Cabaret,” call The Ballroom at Mauch Chunk Museum and Cultural Center at (570) 325-9190 or stop by the museum. KaraKen Productions recommends asking about parking when you call the theater if you’re new to the Jim Thorpe area.