Following a chilly and snowy week in NEPA, skiing and snowboarding returns Friday to Montage Mountain for the 2023-2024 season.

SCRANTON— Ski season is officially here! Montage Mountain Ski Resort just announced they open for the season on Friday, December 15, with hours from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The local skiing destination offers a 27 trails in a variety of skill-levels for skiers and snowboarders ready to get back out on the snow. They’re firing up the snow-makers all week on the mountain and said on social media that they will release more details on open trails as the week (and weather) progresses.

Montage Mountain Ski Resort kicks off Opening Weekend at the Tröegs Outpost at Midland with refreshments and fun between your first runs of the season.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ski resort also starts First Timer Freedays, which offers a free beginner lesson for those who want to learn how to properly ski and snowboard for the first-time. These free-of-charge event begins Monday, December 18, and runs through Wednesday, December 20, at 9:00 a.m.

Then, starting December 18, they bringing back Music Mondays presented by Tröegs with A Zeppelin Thing (Led Zeppelin Tribute) going on at 7:00 p.m. inside the lodge.

NEPA skiers and snowboarders, your time has finally come! It’s time to hit the slopes again this Friday at Montage Mountain Ski Resort when they open for the winter.