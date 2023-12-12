The Grand Kyiv Ballet presents the popular French ballet, Giselle, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, February 29, 2024

WILKES-BARRE – The Grand Kyiv Ballet presents the hit romantic tragedy ballet, Giselle, at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, February 29, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the ballet at the F.M. Kirby Center go on sale to the public on Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. the Kirby Member presale beginning Wednesday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Giselle is a renowned French ballet — a dramatic tale of love that comes to life with musical motives of the classic Adolphe Adan. Giselle premiered 1842 in Paris. Since then, this classical ballet has been an ornament in the world’s major theaters. The performance was created based on the legend once conveyed by Heinrich Heine.

Using Giselle as an example, the legend tells the story of the Wilis, the spirits of maidens who died after being betrayed by their lovers. Unable to withstand the betrayal, the girls died and turned into vengeful and cruel spirits. Wilis settles scores with young men at night and Giselle must decide whether to save the man who wronged her.

“In the first act of the performance, you need to convey all the experiences of Giselle: her joy, desires, love, and at the end of the same act, when Giselle realizes that Albert has betrayed her, it is necessary to show the viewer all the pain of loss and betrayal, from which Giselle goes crazy,” said Ekaterina Kukhar, who stars in the title role with The Grand Kyiv Ballet.

“The scene of madness must be played in such a way that the viewer has a lump in his throat. And in the second act, on the contra, – turn off all feelings and play invisible in the afterlife. Returning from there to normal life is absolutely not easy.”

The music for this Grand Kyiv Ballet performance is by Adolf Adan and choreography by Marius Petipa, Jules Perrot, and Jean Coralli. The libretto for Giselle was written by Théophile Gautier, Jules-Henri Vernoy de Saint-Georges, and Jean Coralli based on the legend of Heinrich Heine

Ticket prices for Giselle performed by the Grand Kyiv Ballet on February 29 start at $34.00 plus fees for adults and 10% off for children 12 and under starting at $31.00 plus fees.