WILKES-BARRE — First Presbyterian Church will prepare a Christmas Day Dinner, and on Monday, December 25. They invite everyone in need of a meal and good company to join them for an afternoon of song and entertainment to celebrate the holiday.

Christmas Together is an all-volunteer effort that provides a hot Christmas dinner with all the fixings to anyone in need in the Wyoming Valley.

The Commission on Economic Opportunity, CEO, has once again committed its resources to help by offering its organization, food, volunteers, and logistical support to ensure that everyone who wishes to be a part of Christmas Together will be included in the celebration.

Dinner will be served in person, at the First Presbusterian Church, from 12 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can request a meal delivery by calling the First Presbyterian Church Office at 570-824-2478 from 9:00 a.m. to 2pm Monday through Friday.

You can also email a reservation to christmastogether@gatherwb.org. To ensure delivery on Christmas Day, it is recommended to make all meal requests by noon on Thursday, December 21.

Volunteers are also needed, and you can contact the church at the same phone number or email above.