Grab a slice of pizza and join Bill Corcoran in this week’s OnTheStacks episode with Jim Mirabelli, Pizza Influencer and Founder of NEPA Pizza Review. Food is one of the best ways to connect with someone, and Jim’s journey in the pizza industry is a perfect example of that.

Before he became a highly successful pizza blogger with national recognition, Jim worked his way up in the pizza industry, from dishwasher to pizzaiolo, a chef who has been trained to make real, Italian-style pizzas. In this episode, they discuss everything from family life, pizza and pasta, to building community, monetizing content, and most importantly, being authentic.

And Jim isn’t afraid to share any of his pizza secrets either. He shares ingredients, equipment, and tips for you to enhance your next pizza or sauce. (And actually…we cover him a lot here on The Weekender!)

Finding Common Ground over Food: Community, Content, and Creativity | Ep.176 Jim Mirabelli

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with Bill Corcoran check out their website, find this podcast on Youtube, and catch the latest in The Weekender’s Podcasts section.