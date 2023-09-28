This is Times Leader Graphic Designer Michael Coolbaugh’s first time running in heels for the Gentlemen’s Dash™ to benefit local volunteer organization, Paint Pittston Pink™.

PITTSTON — The Gentlemen’s Dash™ takes place Saturday, October 7 in conjunction with Paint Pittston Pink™. For a good cause, men dress up in their best high heels to participate in a 50-meter dash down Pittston’s Main Street.

The Gentlemen’s Dash™ raises money for breast cancer treatment and awareness as a part of Paint Pittston Pink™, a homegrown organization celebrating 10 years of supporting finding a cure. Participants don heels and usually their finest pink outfits to make it a fun event for everyone both running and watching.

There will be 12 racers and among them this year is the Times Leader and Sunday Dispatch’s Graphic Designer, Michael Coolbaugh.

“I absolutely love the good work that Paint Pittston Pink™ has done and continues to do raising awareness and funding for research,” Coolbaugh said in a statement on his donation page. “Being able to bring a whole community together under a common cause is no small feat and Paint Pittston Pink™ has managed to do that time and again for the most noble of causes.”

Each fall, Paint Pittston Pink™ hosts a number of events to raise money for curing breast cancer, including a Lantern Launch on Saturday, September 30, and a Color Me Pink 5k race also on October 7. However, The Gentlemen’s Dash™ has become one of the biggest fundraisers for Paint Pittston Pink™ every year.

This is Michael Coolbaugh’s first time running in the popular event. Coolbaugh currently lives in Luzerne Borough with his husband and four cats. Born in Ohio and moved here from New York, he has now lived in the valley for six years and loves that he can call NEPA home. He said he wanted to volunteer because of his family, especially his aunt and sister-in-law, who have faced breast cancer and other cancers.

Paint Pittston Pink™’s events and donations support cancer research for all types of cancer at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“That’s just a very important thing for me and my family right now because my sister-in-law got diagnosed fairly recently and that type of research is necessary to help people like her and others with similar conditions,” said Coolbaugh.

The Paint Pittston Pink™ Gentlemen’s Dash™ was the creative idea of Sal Sciandra, husband of organization President and Co-Founder, Barbara Sciandra. The quickly-turned-annual race started in 2015 and serves as a symbol for the pain that women, and even men, face while undergoing cancer treatment — but in a silly delightful package.

Michael Coolbaugh was asked about volunteering to represent the Times Leader back in July. Now, he’s already raised $1000 and looks forward to donating as much as he possibly can to the cause.

The twelve racers aim to raise a goal of $150,000 combined. In 2022, they raised over $99,000 with the Gentlemen’s Dash™ alone.

Coolbaugh said he’s been practicing walking around in the heels to get ready for race day and make his supporters proud. He’s excited to give this 50m race everything he has, in his finest pink pumps of course.

“I really want to put my best foot forward,” said Coolbaugh, a perfect pun for this unique race to the pink finish line.

Let’s help Michael Coolbaugh and the other fearless gentlemen reach their donation goals! Click here to donate to Michael Coolbaugh’s run in the Gentlemen’s Dash™ in Downtown Pittston on Saturday, October 7, at 12:00 p.m.