It’s always a solid weekend for music performances in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Between Thursday, September 28, and Sunday, October 1, locals can see Martina McBride at the F.M. Kirby Center, dance to DJ Venom X at The Mines, and catch live entertainment at The City of Wilkes-Barre’s Oktoberfest in Public Square.

There’s all this and a whole lot more to discover when you browse our weekly #LiveMusicList list below. Always in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: NEPA favorite, Ostrich Hat has two show dates in Luzerne County this weekend! Catch them Friday night at The Pines in Hazleton and Saturday night at Breakers in the Mohegan Pennsylvania.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Wilkes-Barre City’s Oktoberfest

Burn the Jukebox

SAT, SEPT 30, 2:00 P.M.

–

Polka Bandski

SAT, SEPT 30, 4:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen

SAT, SEPT 30, 6:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Bret Alexander

FRI, SEPT 29, 6:30 P.M.

–

Icing on the Cake

SAT, SEPT 30, 6:30 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley

SUN, OCT 1, 3:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

The Fuchery @ Streamside

FRI, SEPT 29, 9:30 P.M.

–

The Taxmen – Beatles Tribute @ Streamside

SAT, SEPT 30, TBD

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, SEPT 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Uneven Sum

FRI, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dashboard Mary

FRI, SEPT 29, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Elvis Tribute w/ Leigh Joel Fierman

FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.

Nay Aug Park

Gerard Mayer in Standard Time

SUN, OCT 1, 2:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Martina McBride

THURS, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic presents PNC Pops: On the Soul Train!

FRI, SEPT 29, 7:30 P.M.

–

Mark Guiliana Quartet

SAT, SEPT 30, 7:30 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Group Du Joup

FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jug O Jack

SAT, SEPT 30, 8:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Better With Beer

FRI, SEPT 29, TBD

–

Anthony Piccataggio

SAT, SEPT 30, TBD

Penn’s Peak

In the Air Tonight – Celebrating the Music of Phil Collins and Genesis

FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Unspoken @ Sherman Theater

THURS, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Solar Federation @ Sherman Theater

SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brotality @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Zach Nugent’s Dead Set – Hell in a Bucket Fall Tour With Special Guest One Eyed Jack

SUN, OCT 1, 6:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

McGeehan Duo

THURS, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

FRI, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brit & Kenny

SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dina Hall

SUN, OCT 1, 3:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

Start Making Sense – Tribute to Talking Heads w/ Drew and The Blue

FRI, SEPT 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Jeanne Zano & Gary Flanagan, Plus 3, Nobody’s Fool, Portland Frank @ United Way Benefit

SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.

Madame Jenny’s @ Ale Mary’s

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.

Curran Brewing

The Boock and Burke Duo

FRI, SEPT 29, TBD

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

The Brad & Doc Show

SUN, OCT 1, 4:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Bradley Phillip Parks

FRI, SEPT 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Rose Ostroski & Friends

SAT, SEPT 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Fiddle Tamers

SUN, OCT 1, 12:30 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Romeo Delight – The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band

SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Brian St. John @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, SEPT 30, 2:00 P.M.

–

Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, OCT 1, 6:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Legend Bleu’s Birthday Bash @ Rose Amp Hip-Hop Night

FRI, SEPT 29, 10:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Like Tinklepaugh & A Basket of Smiles @ THINKBIG Night Out

FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, SEPT 30, 9:30 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Ostrich Hat

FRI, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.

The Mines

DJ Venom X @ Masquerade Party

THURS, SEPT 28, 9:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Chris Shrive

THURS, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Y2Kids

FRI, SEPT 29, 9:00 P.M.

–

Kris & The Trainwrecks

SAT, SEPT 30, 9:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

RJ Scouton

FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Teddy Young Duo

FRI, SEPT 29, 6:30 P.M.

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, SEPT 30, 6:30 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Bobby Ventura

FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Govinda Rose

SAT, SEPT 30, 8:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Present An Evening of Jimi Hendrix & Stevie Ray Vaughan

THURS, SEPT 28, 7:30 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, SEPT 28, 9:30 P.M.

–

Leighann & Company Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, SEPT 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band @ Breakers

FRI, SEPT 29, 8:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, SEPT 29, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace

SAT, SEPT 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

SAT, SEPT 30, 8:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, SEPT 30, 9:30 P.M.

Lakeland Orchard

Luke Thomas

FRI, SEPT 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, SEPT 30, 1:00 P.M.

–

The Smooth Trio

SAT, SEPT 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SUN, OCT 1, 1:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.