It’s always a solid weekend for music performances in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Between Thursday, September 28, and Sunday, October 1, locals can see Martina McBride at the F.M. Kirby Center, dance to DJ Venom X at The Mines, and catch live entertainment at The City of Wilkes-Barre’s Oktoberfest in Public Square.
There’s all this and a whole lot more to discover when you browse our weekly #LiveMusicList list below. Always in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: NEPA favorite, Ostrich Hat has two show dates in Luzerne County this weekend! Catch them Friday night at The Pines in Hazleton and Saturday night at Breakers in the Mohegan Pennsylvania.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Wilkes-Barre City’s Oktoberfest
Burn the Jukebox
SAT, SEPT 30, 2:00 P.M.
–
Polka Bandski
SAT, SEPT 30, 4:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen
SAT, SEPT 30, 6:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Bret Alexander
FRI, SEPT 29, 6:30 P.M.
–
Icing on the Cake
SAT, SEPT 30, 6:30 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley
SUN, OCT 1, 3:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
The Fuchery @ Streamside
FRI, SEPT 29, 9:30 P.M.
–
The Taxmen – Beatles Tribute @ Streamside
SAT, SEPT 30, TBD
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, SEPT 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
Uneven Sum
FRI, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dashboard Mary
FRI, SEPT 29, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Elvis Tribute w/ Leigh Joel Fierman
FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.
Nay Aug Park
Gerard Mayer in Standard Time
SUN, OCT 1, 2:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Martina McBride
THURS, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic presents PNC Pops: On the Soul Train!
FRI, SEPT 29, 7:30 P.M.
–
Mark Guiliana Quartet
SAT, SEPT 30, 7:30 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Group Du Joup
FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
Jug O Jack
SAT, SEPT 30, 8:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Better With Beer
FRI, SEPT 29, TBD
–
Anthony Piccataggio
SAT, SEPT 30, TBD
Penn’s Peak
In the Air Tonight – Celebrating the Music of Phil Collins and Genesis
FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Unspoken @ Sherman Theater
THURS, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Solar Federation @ Sherman Theater
SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brotality @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Zach Nugent’s Dead Set – Hell in a Bucket Fall Tour With Special Guest One Eyed Jack
SUN, OCT 1, 6:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
McGeehan Duo
THURS, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brad & Luke
FRI, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Brit & Kenny
SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dina Hall
SUN, OCT 1, 3:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Cafe
Start Making Sense – Tribute to Talking Heads w/ Drew and The Blue
FRI, SEPT 29, 9:00 P.M.
–
Jeanne Zano & Gary Flanagan, Plus 3, Nobody’s Fool, Portland Frank @ United Way Benefit
SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.
Madame Jenny’s @ Ale Mary’s
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.
Curran Brewing
The Boock and Burke Duo
FRI, SEPT 29, TBD
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
The Brad & Doc Show
SUN, OCT 1, 4:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Bradley Phillip Parks
FRI, SEPT 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
Rose Ostroski & Friends
SAT, SEPT 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Fiddle Tamers
SUN, OCT 1, 12:30 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Romeo Delight – The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band
SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Brian St. John @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, SEPT 30, 2:00 P.M.
–
Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, SEPT 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, OCT 1, 6:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
Legend Bleu’s Birthday Bash @ Rose Amp Hip-Hop Night
FRI, SEPT 29, 10:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Like Tinklepaugh & A Basket of Smiles @ THINKBIG Night Out
FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Meet Me On Marcie
FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nino Blanco
SAT, SEPT 30, 9:30 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Ostrich Hat
FRI, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.
The Mines
DJ Venom X @ Masquerade Party
THURS, SEPT 28, 9:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Chris Shrive
THURS, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Y2Kids
FRI, SEPT 29, 9:00 P.M.
–
Kris & The Trainwrecks
SAT, SEPT 30, 9:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub
RJ Scouton
FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Teddy Young Duo
FRI, SEPT 29, 6:30 P.M.
–
Midnight Rhythm Trio
SAT, SEPT 30, 6:30 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Bobby Ventura
FRI, SEPT 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
Govinda Rose
SAT, SEPT 30, 8:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen Present An Evening of Jimi Hendrix & Stevie Ray Vaughan
THURS, SEPT 28, 7:30 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, SEPT 28, 9:30 P.M.
–
Leighann & Company Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, SEPT 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band @ Breakers
FRI, SEPT 29, 8:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, SEPT 29, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Embers Terrace
SAT, SEPT 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat @ Breakers
SAT, SEPT 30, 8:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, SEPT 30, 9:30 P.M.
Lakeland Orchard
Luke Thomas
FRI, SEPT 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
SAT, SEPT 30, 1:00 P.M.
–
The Smooth Trio
SAT, SEPT 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
SUN, OCT 1, 1:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.