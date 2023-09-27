Rocker Henry Rollins set to thrill Stroudsburg with spoken word performance

STROUDSBURG – Iconic punk rocker Henry Rollins brings his Good To See You Tour to the Sherman Theater on Friday, September 29.

In describing Henry Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence. “Rollins is many things,” says The Washington Post, “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, event motivational speaker… he is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter.”

Rollins wears countless hats. He’s a punk rock star, a spoken word poet, a voice-over artist, a TV show host, an actor, an author — the list goes on and on. TV Guide has more concisely called him a “Renaissance Man” but if Henry Rollins could be reduced to a single word, that word would undoubtedly be “workaholic.”

Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran. This guy’s done it all and he’s on his way to share his moving tales in the Poconos.

On the Good To See You tour Henry will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell.

Prepare to learn countless intriguing ideas and concepts from this inspiring individual who’s done and seen it all.

”Good to See You” is Henry Rollins’ spoken word tour where he recounts events of his life and connects captivating concepts in a motivational performance package.

Henry Rollins’ “Good to See You” spoken word performance starts at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29 with the doors opening at 7:00 p.m. Rollins will tour the United States on his spoken word performance tour through the remainder of 2023.