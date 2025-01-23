This is the third of four inspiring episodes filmed in Kenya during OnTheStacks’ unforgettable adventure in July 2024. In this episode, Bill Corcoran Jr. sits down with Melanie Sikma, Managing Partner at One Stop Tax Strategists. They dive deep into creative tax-saving strategies for entrepreneurs and business owners, offering key insights into real estate investing, all backed by solid family business experience.

But it’s not just about money; they also look at how nonprofit work makes a big difference and how sharing financial smarts can be empowering. Alongside expert advice, listeners will hear personal stories of cultural adventures and global projects that highlight the importance of helping communities beyond our own. Melanie and her family are committed to creating meaningful change and empowering others, both financially and socially, on a global scale.

Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, a seasoned investor, or someone looking to make a difference in the world, there's something valuable for everyone in this episode.

