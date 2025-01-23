NANTICOKE — The LCCC 2025 Faculty & Alumni Art Exhibition will be presented in the Schulman Gallery of Luzerne County Community College and run from Friday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Feb. 21.

The Opening Reception will be held Friday, Jan. 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Schulman Gallery. The celebration of the new exhibit will feature live piano music, light fare, gourmet coffee creations by Xpress-Oh! Catering, and other refreshments. The snow date will be Monday, Jan 27, same time.

The exhibition features an array of artworks recently created by LCCC Faculty and Alumni in a variety of media forms including painting, illustration, photography, mixed-media, and digital art.

The gallery is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed on holidays and college closings.

The LCCC Schulman Gallery is located on the second floor of the LCCC Campus Center – Building #14 on the Main Campus of Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.