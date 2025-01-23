Summit House offers restaurant and bar on the top of Camelback Mountain with a unique ski-in, ski-out element.

TANNERSVILLE — Mountain top dining returns to Camelback Resort with the newly reopened Summit House.

Offering a new winter menu of hearty fare, paired with handcrafted cocktails, spiked winter classics, and an extensive beer list, Summit House welcomes skiers and snowboarders to refuel, relax and enjoy the view.

Located at the top of Camelback Mountain, Summit House offers ski-in, ski-out convenience with unforgettable views of the Pocono Mountains just in time for peak ski season.

“We’re excited to unveil our re-imagined Summit House, the ideal on-mountain dining destination for lunch and après offerings,” said Camelback Resort Managing Director David Makarsky. “The restaurant’s exclusive ski-in, ski-out access gives our guests a bird’s-eye-view of the entire resort while enjoying delicious food, drinks and great company.”

Warm up with delicious favorites such as grilled cheese and tomato soup, crispy sriracha chicken quesadillas, beef cilantro empanadas, chicken tenders and fries, house made chili, jumbo Bavarian pretzels, and a selection of specialty fries – — Maryland, truffle, sea salt, and cheese — for the ultimate après comfort food.

Guests can pair their meal or toast the perfect day on the mountain with signature cocktails including the Slope Side Mule, Swizzard Blizzard, Bourbon Peach Tea, and Icicle Margarita, along with spiked coffee, hot chocolate, and cider. A variety of beers by the can or on draft are also available.

The family-friendly Summit House is now open Thursdays through Sundays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.