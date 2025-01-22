The Jeremy Edge Project, coming off three new singles, has more shows and music planned for 2025.

Jeremy Edge’s latest single, “Austin Valley,” was recently featured on 979X’s Locals Only show which airs every Sunday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Jeremy Edge Project sets sight on fourth album, The Black Sheep. The latest single from the upcoming release, “Austin Valley,” just played on 979X Locals Only for a taste of what’s to come in 2025.

The Jeremy Edge Project is an eclectic modern rock band, utilizing hard rock influences as well as classic sounds stemming from the British Invasion of the late 60s and early 70s, a sound heavily influenced by the Delta Blues.

Frontman and founder Jeremy Edge stretches the boundaries of bluesy rock song structures and combines a variety of influences to create the distinct sound he always envisioned getting to play.

“I think because I was officially born and raised in South Carolina, there’s a little bit of a Southern rock flavor to what we do and there’s also a little bit of an experimental side as well,” said Jeremy Edge in an email interview with The Weekender.

Edge is joined by bassist John Delowery, drummer Ray Geida, keyboardist Charlie Calv (Angel) and Byron Winchester on harmonica.

NEW ALBUM DUE OUT THIS SPRING

The Black Sheep will be The Jeremy Edge Project’s fourth full-length album released since the project’s debut in 2020. The title track, “The Black Sheep,” was released as a single over summer 2024.

The song uses an assortment of rock, blues, and country styles to create a masterful jam from start to finish full of standalone instrumentals. The Jeremy Edge Project also released a music video for “The Black Sheep” and they had a ton of fun shooting it!

Director Lee Fenstamaker came up with the idea to shoot a gangster prohibition era music video to accompany the first single released from the upcoming album. They cast The Jeremy Edge Project’s band members as bootleggers while the band’s friends in Cass and the Bailout Crew played a rival band of criminals.

Just featured on 979X, the latest single, “Austin Valley,” was inspired by The Jeremy Edge Project playing the Austin Dam in Austin, Pennsylvania. During his visit, Edge learned about the 1911 disaster that occurred there. After reading up on the history of the catastrophe, Edge felt there was something both chilling and spiritual about this tragedy and wrote a song about it.

“The song sounds has this folksy, almost Celtic element to it in the beginning and then morphs into something more along the lines of Led Zeppelin and Free,” explained Edge.

I’d agree! The single starts off slowly bringing the listener in closer then descends into a boot-stomping Southern bluesy/classic rock extravaganza, complete with guitar solos and powerful vocals.

“Austin Valley” is another single off the band’s upcoming album The Black Sheep. Edge said this album has been over a year in the making. Now, he’s putting on the final touches and intends to unveil it to the public in early spring.

BEGINNINGS OF THE JEREMY EDGE PROJECT

After playing in numerous bands over the years, Jeremy Edge went solo following the pandemic and began paving his own path in music. Edge got his first guitar at age nine. His whole family was into music, so it was always a part of his household growing up. His dad was also a musician who even wrote a hit for Gene Vincent that was played on The Ed Sullivan Show!

“I guess you could say it’s always something that’s in my blood,” he said.

He started playing in high school bands as a teenager, then progressed to playing bars and VFW. By age 19, he was traveling out of state to play gigs! Jeremy Edge was in the band Backstreet Law, a successful regional rock band in Pennsylvania, and then formed Candlelight Red, which signed to a label and toured for several years with Morgan Rose from Sevendust producing their records. Candlelight Red had four songs in the Mediabase Top 40 for active rock.

“It was a very cool experience, but after that band broke up, I wanted to do my own sort of style, which is getting back to more of my roots in classic rock and blues,” said Jeremy Edge.

Edge said he used to be very riff oriented in his songwriting, but now that he’s the leading man, he tends to start off with chord progressions or captivating lyrics and then the song evolves from there.

“I also ended up not wanting to be tied to a band identity,” Edge explained. “I felt it was time to do something that was more my songwriting, my playing and my storytelling. No more starting over.”

Jeremy Edge, Photo Credit — Ash Cullen

WHAT’S NEXT FOR JEREMY EDGE?

“I think sometimes people will see the pictures from ‘The Black Sheep’ music video shoot and think — Ah, these guys must be a nice and quiet blues band — and will be surprised to see that the show is filled with adrenaline!” said Jeremy Edge.

In addition to the new album, 2025 will be full of live shows and expanding their audience in the region. The Jeremy Edge Project is filling their calendar and will announce show dates once they get the greenlight to post.

“Playing live is definitely very important to us and it’s one of the things I enjoy the most,” said Jeremy Edge. “Although we’re not a jam band, sometimes the songs take on a little bit of new life and character live.”

For the listener who wants something in-hand, The Jeremy Edge Project will also release their The Black Sheep on vinyl, making all four albums available on physical vinyl records.

“As somebody who grew up with his older sister’s record collection, it’s pretty cool to accomplish that,” said Jeremy Edge.“It takes a lot of work to write something like 40 songs then record and release it. I’m proud to say that we’ve been able to do that. I’m glad that we stuck to our guns and decided to do this in a time where people keep saying that no one listens to records anymore or cares about original music. I tend to disagree,” said Jeremy Edge.

Original music is the best because there’s literally nothing like it! By utilizing skills and sounds from throughout blues rock history, North Central Pennsylvania band The Jeremy Edge Project offers a listening experience you just won’t hear anywhere else.

“These are songs and performances that are heartfelt and from the soul. I’m pretty sure that even if you don’t like everything we do, at least one song will move you,” said Edge.

Stay tuned for The Black Sheep from Jeremy Edge on Spotify, Amazon, Apple, YouTube, and all other streaming platforms. Meanwhile, tune into 979X’s Locals Only show with Lazy E on Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to hear more great local music like this!