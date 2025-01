Come out of hibernation this weekend! The dead of winter is the best time to see music from regional bands and artists, heating up venues across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Brave the cold and do something bold by going out on the town to support local nightlife!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: QBALL‘s motto is they’re a local bar band, not a tribute band! QBALL plays twice this weekend with the full four-piece band at both gigs. First, find them performing at The Stonehouse in Carbondale on Friday, Jan. 24. Then, head over to Broadway Grille in Jim Thorpe on Saturday, Jan. 25, to see this high-energy NEPA-made band rock the venue!

by: Gabrielle Lang

HARRY’S

The Blend

FRI, JAN 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Giants of Science

SAT, JAN 25, 9:00 P.M.

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Crosstown Shuttle

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Marilynn Kennedy

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Leighann & Company@ Breakers

FRI, JAN 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

SAT, JAN 25, 8:30 P.M.

–

Boots & Bangs @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JAN 25, 9:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Rush Experience

FRI, JAN 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Superunknown – The Legacy of Chris Cornell

SAT, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Jase Mathews

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

WildCard

SAT, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.

RISING RIVER BREWING

Elephants Dancing w/ Lunch Trucks, Ashley LaRue Band, and DJ Dread Head

SAT, JAN 25, 6:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Bad Girlfriend

FRI, JAN 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Chatter

SAT, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Pennsyl-Reggae Night @ Sherman Stage at Renegade Winery

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Honey & Nutz

THURS, JAN 23, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jordan Allan

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

QBall

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, JAN 26, 3:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Guy Miller Band

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Rick Gillette

THURS, JAN 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Drowning Kelly

FRI, JAN 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

University Drive, Esta Coda, Portland Frank, Brendan Brisk Band and More @ NEPA Scene 10 Year Anniversary

SAT, JAN 25, 5:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, JAN 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

QBall

FRI, JAN 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Moist Boys

SAT, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.

–

Riptide Duo

SUN, JAN 26, 4:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Victor Fiore

THURS, JAN 23, 5:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

FRI, JAN 24, 6:00 P.M.

–

Seize Fire!

SAT, JAN 25, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, JAN 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

D-West

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Tori V

FRI, JAN 24, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Triple Fret

FRI, JAN 24, 8:00 P.M.

MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN

Mostly Grateful

SAT, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.

VOODOO BREWING

Lindsay Toth Blues

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Pink Out Party

THURS, JAN 23, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAKS

All You Need Is Love – All-Star Celebration of The Beatles

THURS, JAN 23, 8:00 P.M.

–

Umphrey’s McGee – Cruising Altitude 2025 Tour

FRI, JAN 24, 8:00 P.M.

–

Rickey Medlocke’s Blackfoot w/Peacemaker

SAT, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Dusty Vinyl

FRI, JAN 24, 8:30 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, JAN 25, 9:00 P.M.

ARLOS TAVERN

Ken Norton

FRI, JAN 24, 6:30 P.M.

–

Luke Resti

SAT, JAN 25, 6:30 P.M.

–

Brendan Smith

SUN, JAN 26, 3:00 P.M.

THE THEATER AT NORTH

The Ultimate Tribute Night to Queen

FRI, JAN. 24, 7:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Electric Rewind

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sucker Punch’d

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

1905 TAVERN

Luke Tinklepaugh

SAT, JAN 25, 8:00 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Ashley Marquez @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

THURS, JAN 23, 6:00 P.M.

–

Roy Ramos @ Trail’s End

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jeiris Cook @ La Colombe

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ SMITHZ @ Thirsty Camel

SAT, JAN 25, 1:00 P.M.

–

Zac Lawless @ Trail’s End

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

–

Lorenzo Bubba @ La Colombe

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

R BAR

Joe Nalepa

FRI, JAN 24, 6:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Bret Alexander

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toasted

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Gracie Jane Sinclair & Band

FRI, JAN 24, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Tori V

SAT, JAN 25, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, JAN 24, 9:00 P.M.

–

Bliss

SAT, JAN 25, 8:30 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.