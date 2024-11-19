Enter the Loop Internet Studio this week with Brandon Winters of Winter Hills Honeybee’s. Brandon, a passionate beekeeper since 2017, sheds light on the profound impact honeybees have on agriculture, specifically in enhancing the quality and yield of crops like apple orchards.

With enthusiasm, he brings attention to the benefits of raw, unpasteurized honey and its potential health advantages, such as boosting immunity and alleviating allergies. Brandon’s insights into the intricate world of bees reveal how supporting local beekeepers and planting wildflowers can aid in preserving bee populations and their vital role in our ecosystem.

The conversation ventures into the captivating realm of honeybees, exploring the diverse flavors of honey that result from different floral sources. Brandon explains the lifecycle of bees, emphasizing the unique journey of the queen bee and the industrious nature of worker bees. He and host Brian DiMattia also discuss the critical role bees play in food production, the importance of consuming whole foods over processed alternatives, and share personal anecdotes about meal prep and the joys of local homemade goods.

Listeners are treated to a lively discussion on fast food comparisons and the art of meal preparation, with a spirited debate over burger quality. They also dive into the intricacies of beekeeping, including honey production and the balance between beekeeping as a hobby and a business. Brandon shares his journey from keeping bees at his grandparents’ home to expanding into a larger operation, highlighting the challenges and opportunities in beekeeping. Celebrate the industrious nature of bees and their indispensable role in maintaining ecological balance in this unique podcast episode.

For more episodes of Food Fight with Brian DiMattia and all OnTheStacks podcasts check out the OnTheStacks Youtube or watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.