Pottsville rock n’ rollers talk new full-length album and local original music

“Just The Same Whatever” is the fifth and latest album from Pottsville rock n’ roll band, Gleasons Drift.

Pennsylvania rock n’ roll band Gleasons Drift just dropped fifth full-length album, “Just The Same Whatever” through Schuylkill county’s own collective brand, Blind Pigeon Records.

Formed in 2002 in Pottsville, Gleasons Drift is a group of four punky old-school rockers. The band emerged as an offshoot of smaller bands they were in.

Through five full length albums, a live DVD, and 20+ singles on various compilations, Gleasons Drift is still going strong as the band comes up on 25 years. Current members consist of Whalen on vocals and guitar, Ira Walton on bass and vocals, Paul Konkus on drums, and Ron Stabinsky on keys.

“Because of the different players we’ve had over the years, there’s one underlying thread — that it’s based on 3-chord rock n roll,” said frontman Bill Whalen. “Everyone works full-time, so it’s has been an outlet for us to play and record new music and see new places.”

“Just The Same Whatever” was released before summer 2024 and Gleasons Drift has been playing shows locally and out of state ever since. It’s a great listen all the way through. The current members all share the same vision, which has led to an extra rich record of new hits.

Gleasons Drift can be defined by its small-town, rough-neck aesthetic that channels 70s punk rock and 60s garage band influences. The members’ love for music comes through on every one of the ten tracks on the latest record.

Hear their all those influences come together on songs like “Romeo’s Driveway,” which exhibits a slow, melodic punk sound enhanced by classic rock guitar solos and, what I believe to be, a hint of emo. Then, on songs like “Loretta’s Getting Hungry,” Gleasons Drift is having a bit of clever rock n’ roll fun with a retro vibe. Overall, their skillful blend of instruments come together to create an excellent rustic rock whole.

“This particular batch of songs is one of my finest, simply because the players I have right now — this group finally to me is the closest I’ve ever come to hearing exactly what’s in my head,” said Whalen. “This band for whatever reason has been clicking and the songs have been coming through”

Whalen said he’s never been into the cover band thing. He believes music is about creating new things! The musicians he’s played with over the years all feel the same way, which has continued to amplify fresh inspiration among artists in Pottsville and the surrounding areas.

Gleasons Drift is Whalen’s passion project and he’s been playing with the other artists behind Blind Pigeon Records for about 25 years. Blind Pigeon Records is a self-made artists’ collective formed by a group of those releasing music out of Schuylkill County. Each year, the artists under the label come up with a special compilation album from all their local music pioneers. Whalen says Blind Pigeon Records has allowed them to continue playing music, by playing in each other’s bands and sharing a support system.

“I’m very lucky because of that and the label. We’ve all inspired and pushed one another to continue to create,” said Whalen. “I’m a high school art teacher, so there’s been countless students I’ve taught over the years that are now in their 40s and have become a part of this scene.”

HuckleBuck’s in Pottsville has been their original music oasis since the early 90s. Whalen says he’s very thankful to the venue owner who’s allowed live music to flourish in the bar with national acts, touring bands, and local musicians all creating a network there over the years.

“I’m lucky to be surrounded by the people I am. I can’t think of a better way to keep the scene alive than to do it how we’ve done it,” said Whalen.

For Gleasons Drift and the other artists making music in Schuylkill County, it’s not about the money but about the passion. Whalen says he’s truly grateful for less success and long-term finesse. This collaborative network has allowed him to have the relationship with music he desired.

“I’m 56, so I’ve been playing out since I’ve been about 18. I’ve been really fortunate to pretty much never have to take any time off,” he said.

Blind Pigeon’s annual Holiday Hootenanny at HuckleBuck’s will see its 22nd year this Christmas season on Saturday, December 21. The 2024 compilation will also be coming soon. After that, Gleasons Drift plans to hibernate a little bit for the winter and emerge strong in the new year with more music on the way.

“We have another album ready to go, 15 songs ready to record,” said Whalen. “We plan to do that probably in January with the hopes of another summer release next year”

Gleasons Drift is doing everything they can to make captivating new music for their fans. They also do recording, graphic design, promotion, sound, and everything in between all in house. All members are big fans of music, so while exchanging members band to band, everyone contributes a different part that adds to this thriving collective.

“That’s the cornerstone to our little scene that we all get to play different roles,” said Whalen.

Something special is going on out there among musicians in Schuylkill County and whatever it is, Gleasons Drift is a fixture of it. Listen to Gleasons Drift’s latest album, “Just The Same Whatever” and all the singles and releases from the band on Spotify, BandCamp, and other popular listening platforms.