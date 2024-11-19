BLOOMSBURG – Three actors will play every character in ‘Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol’ on the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Main Stage from November 29 through December 28.

Since 1978, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble has been sharing professional theater with central and eastern Pennsylvania communities and this holiday season marks BTE’s 20th production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. And this year, they’re re-imagining the story with an innovative thespian twist.

“It was a challenge I couldn’t resist! Finding a way to present this timeless tale in a new, inventive style really sparked my creativity,” said production writer-director and Resident Acting Company member Amy Rene Byrne. “How do you bring 50+ characters to life with just three actors?”

The cast will rotate between six actors throughout the run. Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble resident actors Kimie Muroya 室屋季美恵 and Aaron White are joined by Anna Barrett, Nikolas Fawcett, Ciera Gardner, and Vanessa Sterling.The six-member cast is divided into teams that will rotate performances. Team Dickens includes White as Clown 1, Sterling as Clown 2, and Gardner as Clown 3. On Team Charles, the cast is Fawcett as Clown 1, Muroya as Clown 2, and Barrett as Clown 3.

Byrne’s fresh approach remains true to the story while turning the stage into a lively, exciting world sure to capture the hearts of even the most miserly amongst us.

“I’ll admit, I wasn’t always drawn to A Christmas Carol — I found Dickens’ text a bit lengthy (he was paid by the word, after all). But I’ve always loved the story’s message and the way it brings people together. Our version stays true to the essence of the story that so many hold dear, while offering something fresh for families to enjoy together during the holiday season,” said Byrne. “In fact, working on this script has given me a newfound appreciation for Dickens’ wit and humor—I think he would quite approve of this lively new approach to his tale.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays starting Friday, November 29.

In the spirit of the story, people can procure tickets with a food donation for the November 29 preview at 2 p.m. There will also be a low price preview on Saturday, November 30 at 2:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.00.

A sensory friendly performance will be staged on Saturday, December 7, at 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets at onthestage.tickets/bloomsburg-theatre-ensemble or at the BTE Box Office. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, $25 for young adults, $15 for students, and $10 for Bloomsburg University students.