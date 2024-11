Get out and get busy this weekend before the holiday madness begins! All these music-loving restaurants, bars, theaters, and other venues in Northeastern Pennsylvania are hosting live artists on their stages. See what’s on the schedule this weekend.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: It seems like Jesse Mower is playing every weekend lately in NEPA and this one is no exception! Find the local guitar hero playing with his new power funk group, Greenfield III, every Funky Thursday at The Stonehouse in Carbondale. Then, the talented musician pairs up with another multi-instrumentalist, folk singer-songwriter Sara Hulse (both pictured above), for Sunday afternoon, also at The Stonehouse.

by: Gabrielle Lang

THE STONEHOUSE

Greenfield III @ Funky Thursday

THURS, NOV 21, 8:00 P.M.

The Wannabees

FRI, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

Riptide

SAT, NOV 23, 8:00 P.M.

Sara Hulse & Jesse Mower

SUN, NOV 24, 4:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Rick Jones

THURS, NOV 21, 8:00 P.M.

Those Clever Foxes, Old Daggers, and more @ Loyalty Barbershop 10-Year Anniversary Bash

FRI, NOV 22, 9:00 P.M.

Lightweight

SAT, NOV 23, 9:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Violet Sisters

FRI, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

Big King Moose

SAT, NOV 23, 9:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Leighann & Andy

FRI, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Subnotics w/ Backwoods Funk

FRI, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute

SAT, NOV 23, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Masquerade Ball 2024 | ALL COLLEGE MIXER

THURS, NOV 21, 9:00 P.M.

Lilly Moss @ Debut Album Release Party

FRI, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

GROOVE BREWING

Marty & Tatiana

SAT, NOV 23, 5:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Ruf Records 30th Anniversary Celebration featuring Samantha Fish

FRI, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

Firehouse with Special Guest Steelheart

SAT, NOV 23, 8:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Me & Dad

FRI, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, NOV 23, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Lost at the Rodeo

FRI, NOV 23, 8:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Ostrich Hat

SAT, NOV 23, 9:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Victor Fiore

THURS, NOV 21, 6:00 P.M.

The Secret Reasons

FRI, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

Jonathan Dressler

SUN, NOV 24, 4:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Go Go Gadjet w/ Gracie Jane Sinclair Trio and Denny Corby as guest MC

THURS, NOV 21, 6:30 P.M.

R BAR

Joey lannigan

FRI, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

W.A.S.P. w/ Armored Saint @ Sherman Theater

THURS, NOV 21, 7:00 P.M.

Independent Rock Showcase @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, NOV 23, 7:30 P.M.

The Ripper Bash @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, NOV 23, 3:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Rock God Radio

SAT, NOV 23, 9:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Hangin’ With F.O.G. @ Breakers

FRI, NOV 22, 8:30 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, NOV 23, 7:00 P.M.

Reel in the Years @ Breakers

SAT, NOV 23, 8:30 P.M.

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, NOV 23, 9:30 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Jeremy Burke

SAT, NOV 23, 6:00 P.M

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, NOV 21, 7:00 P.M.

Jordan Allan

FRI, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

Josh Martonyak

SAT, NOV 23, 3:00 P.M.

Be Easy

SAT, NOV 23, 7:00 P.M.

Dustin Douglas

SUN, NOV 24, 3:00 P.M.

QUEEN CITY TAVERN

Autumns Falls Entertainment

THURS, NOV 21, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Red Rock Rounders

FRI, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Nowhere Slow Duo

FRI, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

The 335

SAT, NOV 23, 8:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

The Artimus Pyle Band

THURS, NOV 21, 7:00 P.M.

The Stevie Ray Vaughan / Hendrix Retrospective by Dustin Douglas

FRI, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

Classic Stones Live

SAT, NOV 23, 7:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Elegant Mess

FRI, NOV 22, 6:30 P.M.

Luke Resti

SAT, NOV 23, 6:30 P.M.

Jim Carro & Clarence Spady

SUN, NOV 24, 3:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Bettylou and Billy

SUN, NOV 24, 4:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

The Legends Oldies Band

FRI, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

No Limitations, Meanderthal, Lunch Trucks, One Revived @ Holiday Misfit Market

SAT, NOV 23, 2:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, NOV 21, 6:00 P.M.

D-West

FRI, NOV 22, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Dave Cupano

FRI, NOV 22, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jumpstart Music

FRI, NOV 22, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Lou Gramm w/ The Badlees

SAT, NOV 23, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.