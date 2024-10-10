Transitioning from traditional employment to entrepreneurship requires a significant mindset shift. Join the conversation as Bill Corcoran Jr. sits down with Paul Capoccia, the CEO and Lead Developer at The Brain Trust, a start-up video game company based in Dunmore.

In this episode, Paul provides valuable insights into his entrepreneurship journey. The two business leaders discuss the significance of effective time management, the power of manifesting goals, and the importance of prioritizing meaningful interactions over superficial connections.

They also explore the benefits of a minimalist approach to technology and social media, sharing personal experiences with therapy and managing OCD and anxiety to achieve a more balanced life. Explore the power of perseverance, the impact of personal growth on relationships, and the boldness needed to take risks and pursue passions.

