Celebrate sweater weather when the music scene comes alive at venues throughout NEPA. These bands and artists will be heating up stages from Pittston to the Poconos. Check out the entertainment lineup below for your ultimate guide to the must-see shows and hidden gems lighting up this weekend from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: American rock band, Tigers Jaw returns home to NEPA to play live from the Chandelier Lobby in the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, October 11, with the show starting at 8:00 p.m.

by: Gabrielle Lang

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

TayTay Dance Party

THURS, OCT 10, 7:30 P.M.

Tigers Jaw

FRI, OCT 11, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Renegade Winery

FRI, OCT 11, 8:30 P.M.

Social Distortion @ Sherman Theater

SAT, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Ten – Pearl Jam Tribute

FRI, OCT 11, 7:00 P.M.

Alternative Fix – An electrifying tribute to the 90’s!

SAT, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.

The Badlees

SUN, OCT 13, 7:00 P.M.

GARDEN DRIVE-IN

Kitchen Teeth, Versatile, and MORE!

SAT, OCT 12, 2:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Sarah Sings

FRI, OCT 11, 8:00 P.M.

We The Living

SAT, OCT 12, 8:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Mixed Up!

FRI, OCT 11, 7:00 P.M.

Gold Rush – Neil Young Tribute

SAT, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Bret Alexander

FRI, OCT 11, 6:30 P.M.

Jim Carro

SAT, OCT 12, 6:30 P.M.

Blues Jam w/ Teddy Young

SUN, OCT 13, 3:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Ostrich Hat @ Breakers

FRI, OCT 11, 8:30 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.

The Jason Dumm Band @ Breakers

SAT, OCT 12, 8:30 P.M.

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, OCT 12, 9:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Allan Cooper

THURS, OCT 10, 5:00 P.M.

Dan Engvaldsen

FRI, OCT 11, 6:00 P.M.

Andrew Tirado

SUN, OCT 13, 2:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Fiji and The Beans

FRI, OCT 11, 6:00 P.M.

Project 90s

FRI, OCT 11, 9:00 P.M.

Letters in Red

SAT, OCT 12, 9:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Mr. Jones And Me

FRI, OCT 11, 6:00 P.M.

Lightweight

SAT, OCT 12, 1:00 P.M.

Bryan Brophy

SAT, OCT 12, 6:00 P.M.

Black Tie Stereo

SUN, OCT 13, 1:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Wannabees

FRI, OCT 11, 7:30 P.M.

Mike Baresse of Destination West

SAT, OCT 12, 9:00 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING CO.

Those Acoustic Guys @ Rocktober Celebration

FRI, OCT 11, 6:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE BREWING

The Dishonest Fiddlers

FRI, OCT 11, 7:00 P.M.

Triple Fret

SUN, OCT 13, 4:00 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Marcy Playground

THURS, OCT 10, 6:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band w/ Brit Taylor

THURS, OCT 10, 8:00 P.M.

38 Special

FRI, OCT 11, 8:00 P.M.

The Ultimate Doors

SAT, OCT 12, 8:00 P.M.

James Supra Trio @ Sunday Deck Parties

SUN, OCT 13, 1:00 P.M.

JOHN AND PETER’S

Preti Marks Duo, Kevin Rovner Band, Boris Garcia @ North By New Hope

FRI, OCT 11, 9:00 P.M.

Keith Kenny, Sound of Urchin Duo, Ruby Dear @ North By New Hope!

SAT, OCT 12, 9:00 P.M.

Tod The Mod, Crescent Moon, Bill & Fred’s Excellent Big Jam Band @ North By New Hope

SUN, OCT 11, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Marauder

FRI, OCT 11, 8:30 P.M.

The 335

SAT, OCT 12, 9:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Adam McKinley

THURS, OCT 10, 7:00 P.M.

Tommy Helmer

FRI, OCT 11, 4:00 P.M.

Brad & Luke

FRI, OCT 11, 7:00 P.M.

Mark Mahal’s Rockin’ Apostles

SAT, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.

Skyler Stabin

SUN, OCT 13, 4:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Joe Statuto

SUN, OCT 13, 4:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Schützengiggles Oompah Band @ Oktoberfest

FRI, OCT 11, 6:00 P.M.

DUKEY’S CAFE

Plus 3

FRI, OCT 11, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Acoustic Sessions at The Stonehouse

THURS, OCT 10, 7:00 P.M.

Jeffrey James Band

FRI, OCT 11, 8:00 P.M.

Blind Pigs & Friends

SAT, OCT 12, 8:00 P.M.

Pour Decisions

SUN, OCT 13, 4:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, OCT 10, 6:00 P.M.

The Lance Thomas Band

FRI, OCT 11, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Jumpstart Music

FRI, OCT 11, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Mountain Grove Outlaws

FRI, OCT 11, 7:00 P.M.

The Rhythm Methods

SAT, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M

ANDY GAVIN’S

Jay Luke

SAT, OCT 12, 8:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR BAR

The Frost Duo

FRI, OCT 11, 7:00 P.M.

Jaded

SAT, OCT 12, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Rachel Bradshaw

THURS, OCT 10, 8:00 P.M.

The Fuchery

FRI, OCT 11, 9:00 P.M.

Delaware Ave

SAT, OCT 12, 9:00 P.M.

SCRANTON CULTURAL CENTER

Studio Two: The Beatles Tribute

FRI, OCT 11, 7:30 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.