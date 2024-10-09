MOOSIC — Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar launches new value-driven fall menu with new “Butcher Block” section. They’ll also start sourcing high-quality grass fed beef from celebrated Niman Ranch.

For the past few years, Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar’s CEO Dave Magrogan has made it a point to offer his guests more affordable dining experiences while still providing seasonally-focused menus utilizing the highest quality local ingredients. That focus continues into fall, with what he considers the establishment’s best fall menu yet, now available at all eight Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Harvest’s new fall menu includes classics such as the restaurant’s best-selling Butternut Squash Soup, along with favorites including a Grilled Autumn Chicken Club sandwich, an Autumn-Spiced Chicken flatbread, a Fall Roasted Beet salad, and Simply-Grilled Seasonal Fish, among many other options. View the full menu here.

Additionally, for the first time, Harvest added a “Butcher Block” section of the menu, which features high-quality, grass-fed, hormone and antibiotic-free beef from Niman Ranch, a product which Magrogan says is “steakhouse quality.”

“While our goal this season was to create even more value with our customers who are dealing with inflation and the costs of everyday life, introducing our new Butcher Block menu section is something that we’ve been very excited to unveil,” said Magrogan. “More and more of our customers want to know exactly where their food comes from, and we have so much respect for that, so not only are we offering that insight to our guests, we are also making sure to serve them the absolute best possible product possible. Where your food comes from and how it is raised has a significant impact on the nutritional benefits. Niman Ranch has been a pleasure to work with, and the feedback we’ve gotten on their product has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

THE BUTCHER BLOCK MENU INCLUDES

Center-Cut 8 oz. Filet Mignon with Yukon gold mashed potato, seasonal vegetables, and red wine shallot demi-glace ($43)

Niman Ranch 14 oz. Aged Grass-Fed Ribeye with Yukon gold mashed potato, seasonal vegetables, and chimichurri butter ($46)

Stuffed Bone-In Duroc Pork Chop with chorizo-brioche stuffing, browned butter sweet potato gnocchi, haricot vert, apple-cranberry chutney, and rosemary cider glaze ($35)

Niman Ranch raises livestock traditionally, humanely, and sustainably to produce some of the highest-quality all-natural meat on the planet. They work with one of the largest networks of small, independent family farmers and ranchers in the U.S., with more than 600 farmers and growing throughout the country, and were designated Certified Humane by the Certified Humane Animal Care Program in 2016.

“We’re extremely proud to introduce this new fall menu, which is loaded with fantastic value, bright, bold flavors, and supports small farms in and around the communities we serve and beyond,” said Dave Magrogan. “Providing delicious, seasonal dining experiences to our guests while helping small businesses is a dream come true for me, and I’m certain that we’re at the top of our game right now. Every year we continue to deepen our relationship with Lancaster Farm Fresh Co-operative sourcing organic and local produce to make up the majority of the fresh vegetables and fruits you will find on your dish at Harvest.”

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar offers a farm-to-table menu featuring organic, local, sustainable, and non-GMO ingredients sourced from more than 75 local farms. The mindful menu changes seasonally to utilize the freshest foods available. As an added bonus, the majority of items contain less than 500 calories..

Each restaurant also maintains an intensive allergy program to adapt most menu items for customers who may suffer from a variety of food allergies or aversions, such as intolerance to gluten, nuts, and more.

Furthermore, in addition to serving 50 wines by the glass, seasonal cocktails, and local craft beers, Harvest offers a collection of specialty seasonal mocktails. Stop by their location at the Shoppes at Montage to experience their autumnal assortment.