WILKES-BARRE — On October 12, 1926, Babe Ruth visited Artillery Park in Wilkes-Barre to play in an exhibition barnstorming game between Hughestown and Larksville. And on that day, he hit what he himself felt was the longest home run he’d ever hit.

According to reports, the ball was still rising as it cleared the right-field fence. It eventually landed in nearby Kirby Park. Ruth himself was so impressed with the shot that he asked that it be measured. Some reports say it was the only time in his life that he ever made such a request. And the tale of the tape showed that it was an estimated 650 feet.

This is considered the longest recorded home run in baseball history!

Today, in Kirby Park, a kiosk stands where the ball landed. But, other than that, not much is done in Luzerne County to celebrate this great story involving a man that is perhaps the most famous athlete of all-time. That is about to change. Enter the “The Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Derby.”

The event, which is being presented by Visit Luzerne County and the City of Wilkes-Barre, will be held October 12 on the 98th anniversary of Ruth’s home run. It will take place on the main softball field at Kirby Park, which sits directly next to where the ball landed and where the Babe Ruth kiosk now stands.

The derby will be open to all men and women, ages 16 and up, who feel they are capable of launching a ball out of the ballpark. (There will be a male/female derby and the distance of the fence will be modified for the women.)

The female derby will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The male derby will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no charge for spectators. All proceeds will benefit the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network/Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

The Derby will offer “Sultan of Swat” awards for the male and female contestants that hit the longest home runs and “Bambino” awards for the male and female contestants that hit the most home runs. Participants will be eligible to win both awards. The winner of each award will be presented with a large trophy and have their photo taken with the trophy in front of the Babe Ruth kiosk. Those photos will be shared with the media.

“This is an event that I’ve been thinking about doing for a few years, and I decided this was the year to try to put it all together,” said Alan K. Stout, Executive Director of Visit Luzerne County. “Fortunately, the City of Wilkes-Barre loved the idea, and we’ve been able to put a great planning committee together. And it’s so fitting the monies raised will benefit the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network/Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. The Babe loved kids and was charitable towards them. In fact, during his same visit to Wilkes-Barre in 1926 – during which he hit the 650-foot home run – he visited children at Mercy Hospital in South Wilkes-Barre, which is now owned by Geisinger.”

Stout added that the derby will also feature a hot dog vendor. “The Babe loved hot dogs,” said Stout. “And so, we must have hot dogs.”

“Champ,” the official mascot of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, will be on hand. In addition to the “Sultan of Swat” derby, Mayor George Brown of the City of Wilkes-Barre has issued a pre-derby challenge from the City of Wilkes-Barre employees to Luzerne County employees.

“In addition to helping celebrate Babe Ruth and this great part of local history with the ‘Sultan of Swat’ event, I propose that City and the County square off in a little derby of our own, an hour or so before the actual derby,” said Brown. “Obviously, we’re great partners with the County in presenting an event like this — and it will be all in fun — but if they accept my offer, the City aims to win.”

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo has accepted the challenge. “Game on!” said Crocamo. “Though the City vs. County derby is not the main event, and it’s all in fun, we will be taking our best swings!

The City vs. County Derby will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Stout said that the family of Babe Ruth and their attorneys have approved the use of his name and likeness to promote The Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby. It is an officially licensed event.

“We reached out, and they really liked the idea,” said Stout. “I think they love the fact that there’s a charitable component to it, involving kids. We also explained that we’ll be celebrating the legacy of Babe Ruth and his memorable visit to Wilkes-Barre in a fun, respectful, and appropriate way. May the best sluggers win.”

The planning committee for the Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby is Alan K. Stout, Visit Luzerne County; Mayor George Brown, City of Wilkes-Barre; Mike Slusser, City of Wilkes-Barre; Brandon Owens, City of Wilkes-Barre; Sarah Harris, Visit Luzerne County; Jim Martin, Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame; Samantha Hinkle, Geisinger; and Rich Kachmarsky and Ron Trimble, both longtime officials within the Wyoming Valley softball community.

To register to participate in the Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby, visit www.visitluzernecouny.com.