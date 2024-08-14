In the Loop Internet Studio, Brian DiMattia is joined by Jasmyne Morgans from NEPA’rogi. In this episode, Jasmyne talks about navigating non-traditional career paths, including her own journey from a career in nursing to entrepreneurship.

Jasmyne also discusses social media strategies for food brands, food quality vs. price, and her role and experience in helping expand the pierogi business from what was once a home-based kitchen, to a bustling 3,000 square foot facility.

