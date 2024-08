It’s another great weekend for music in Northeastern Pennsylvania! The Pittston Tomato Festival is back with live entertainment all this weekend. There’s also pool parties, outdoor shows, EDM takeovers, and more to enjoy all across town!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Mountain Jam is set to headline Snapper’s Fest on Saturday, August 17, for the second year in a row! This NEPA rock band covers a variety of alt and classic rock covers from the 60s to the 90s, along with their own originals. The day out on the patio is sure to be a great celebration with live music on Lake Winola.

by: Gabrielle Lang

PITTSTON TOMATO FESTIVAL

VARIOUS ARTISTS

THURS, AUG 15 to SUN, AUG 18

NESCOPECK COMMUNITY DAYS

The Legends Oldies Band

THURS, AUG 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

All That Glitters

FRI, AUG 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Ryan Kishbaugh

SAT, AUG 17, 6:00 P.M.

THE RITZ THEATER

Jansten @ EDM Takeover

FRI, AUG 16, 9:00 P.M.

–

A Proud Monkey- Dave Matthew’s Tribute Band

SAT, AUG 17, 6:30 P.M.

–

Alyssa and Wayne Brewer

SUN, AUG 18, 5:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Destination West

FRI, AUG 16, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dance Party with DJ Famous

SAT, AUG 17, 9:00 P.M.

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

Tesehki @ Adult Swim

FRI, AUG 16, 6:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, AUG 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Buds & Roses

SAT, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Wade Preston Band @ Dr. Neal Brennan’s Birthday Party

SUN, AUG 18, 4:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR LOUNGE

Leighann & Andy

FRI, AUG 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Joe Statuto

SAT, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING CO

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, AUG 16, 6:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Snapperfest

SAT, AUG 17, 1:30 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh and Jack Foley

SUN, AUG 11, 4:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Carro & Condrat

FRI, AUG 16, 6:30 P.M.

–

Paul Hayward

SAT, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Guy Miller Band

SUN, AUG 18, 3:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Teddy Young

FRI, AUG 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Six to Midnight

SAT, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

The Wanabees

FRI, AUG 16, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Boock & Burke Duo

FRI, AUG 17, 9:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Brian Dougherty Acoustic Duo

THURS, AUG 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

FRI, AUG 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Portland Frank

SAT, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.

–

Sarah Sings

SUN, AUG 18, 2:00 P.M.

ROOF AT OPPENHEIM

Roy Williams & Friends

SUN, AUG 18, 2:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Jeff Frantz

THURS, AUG 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

Issues – Korn Tribute

FRI, AUG 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, AUG 17, 9:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, AUG 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Area 52

FRI, AUG 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Plus 3

SAT, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Lukas

SUN, AUG 18, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, AUG 16, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, AUG 16, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Becky & The Beasts @ Summer Deck Parties

THURS, AUG 15, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jimmy Kenny and the Pirate Beach Band – Tribute to Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown Band

FRI, AUG 16, 8:00 P.M.

–

Little Feat -Can’t Be Satisfied Tour with The Steel Wheels

SAT, AUG 17, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Strings Songs, and Stolen Moments @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, AUG 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Halfway to Hell @ The Sherman Stage at the Renegade Winery

SAT, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Orange Moon Project

SAT, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Allan Cooper

THURS, AUG 15, 5:00 P.M.

–

Brian Dougherty Band

FRI, AUG 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

High Mileage

SAT, AUG 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Butter N’ Onions

SUN, AUG 18, 2:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Sixx Seconds to Mars – A Tribute to Motley Crue

SAT, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, AUG 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Magic Stew

FRI, AUG 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

SAT, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brain Kibler

SUN, AUG 18, 3:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Arnie’s Milk Truck,

SAT, AUG 17, 1:00 P.M.

–

Johnny Lit And Friends

SUN, AUG 18, 1:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

John Quinn

THURS, AUG 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, AUG 16, 9:00 P.M.

HOG’S HOLLOW SALOON

Bat Out of Hell

SAT, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mel Rivers

SUN, AUG 18, 2:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Mark Rice

FRI, AUG 16, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SUN, AUG 18, 4:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Parrot Beach – A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett @ Party on the Patio

THURS, AUG 15, 7:30 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 15, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy

THURS, AUG 15, 10:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Embers Terrace

FRI, AUG 16, 6:00 P.M.

–

Toasted @ Breakers

FRI, AUG 16, 8:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Embers Errace

SAT, AUG 17, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, AUG 17, 7:00 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Breakers

SAT, AUG 17, 8:30 P.M.

–

Bill Hoffman Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, AUG 17, 9:30 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.