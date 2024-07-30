From the rich color and deep symbolism of the delicate “pysanka” (Ukrainian Easter Egg) to the thunderous, power, rhythm and strength of “HOPAK” — experience the UKRAINIAN FOLK FESTIVAL 2024.

HORSHAM— The Ukrainian Folk Festival 2024 will be held at the Ukrainian American Sport Center Sunday, August 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Experience a dazzling festival of Ukrainian folk music, dance, foods, arts and crafts as the Ukrainian American community celebrates its ancestral homeland’s independence and showcases its culture and ethnic heritage. The festival attracts approximately 3000 people annually.

From the rich color and deep symbolism of the delicate “pysanka” (Ukrainian Easter Egg) to the thunderous, power, rhythm and strength of “HOPAK” — experience the UKRAINIAN FOLK FESTIVAL 2024, celebrating the 33rd anniversary of the country’s independence.

Enjoy an outdoor summer stage concert and show from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and live orchestra music from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. as well as traditional Ukrainian foods and baked goods, BBQ pit, standard picnic fare, vendors’ grove.

There will also be a Ukrainian arts and crafts displays and bazaar, cool refreshments, and live reenactments from Living Ukrainian History Exhibitors and Ukrainian hospitality.

FEATURED PERFORMERS:

DESNA Ukrainian Dance Co. of Toronto

VOLOSHKY Ukrainian Dance Ensemble

KORINYA Ukrainian Folk Band

Ukrainian Superstar Singer-Songwriter IRYNA LONCHYNA

Violinist INNESA Tymochko Dekajlo

VOX ETHNIKA Orchestra

Banner of Jasna Gora and the St. Michael’s Kozaks (Living Exhibitors of Ukrainian History)

“CELEBRATE LIBERTY AND UNITY”: A resplendent outdoor summer concert will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., marking Ukraine’s independence, the unity of her people, and their gallant struggle for freedom, prosperity and dignity. The artists have created a dynamic and integrated collaborative program that will excite the senses.

Following the stage concert and show, live band/orchestra music by the VOX ETHNIKA BAND will highlight Ukrainian, East European, traditional, ballroom, rock and modern music from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

This Ukrainian Folk Festival 2024 is open to the general public and tickets are available at the gate only for $15, with kids under 15 years of age getting in for free. Parking is also free. A portion of each paid admission will be donated to Humanitarian Relief of Victims of War in Ukraine.

Ukrainian American Sport Center is a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt charity. Festival proceeds benefit humanitarian, sports, community, cultural and artistic programming.