Adam is the drummer and manager of Scent of Steam who moved to NEPA from New Jersey.

Scent of Steam is powered by Dawn’s limitless imagination and her sheer will power to make music.

Scent of Steam had their first radio premiere when “Dialing for an Answer” played on 979X’s Locals Only show in July.

Scent of Steam is a dynamic rock duo that recently released their debut album, “Transmute,” now available to listen online as well as at local Gallery of Sound record stores.

Scent of Steam is a two-person experimental rock band emerging from NEPA’s creative minds and brimming with new ideas. Their recent single, “Dialing for an Answer” just played on Locals Only and it’s dark, brooding, yet still fun.

Dawn plays most of the instruments, writes the music and lyrics, and mixes each song in a home studio. Adam is the drummer and manager of Scent of Steam. This dynamic duo covers a broad spectrum of rock with a mix of industrial, psych, and synth while taking influences from some of their favorite artists such as Pink Floyd, Nirvana, and Nine Inch Nails. They also utilize sounds and styles they admire from video games, 90’s culture, and anything else that appeals to them.

Dawn and Adam first met online in an AOL chat room in 2002 before meeting each other 12 years later in person. They’ve now known each other for 24 years! Adam lived in New Jersey while Dawn lived in NEPA, and they stayed in touch until Adam moved here to attend Luzerne County Community College.

One night in December 2019, in the wee hours of the morning, Dawn decided to start a band. She picked up the guitar gathering dust in a corner and made Scent of Steam’s first song using whatever she had — a crappy USB mic, no amp, and just let it happen!

This became their first version of “Nothing I Can Say,” which also made onto their debut 13-song album, “Transmute,” released onto streaming April 2023. They said on this album some songs are heavier, some are softer, some are crazier. It’s a good mix that blends all their style together seamlessly.

Scent of Steam’s first Spotify release, “Dialing for an Answer” played on 979X’s Locals Only show this summer. They decided to submit this one our favorite rock radio station because it was one of their most popular tracks on Spotify and the one with the most feedback. This was also Scent of Steam’s first time submitting to 979X and they got right in with their unique work.

“I just wanted to make an album, I never expected to get offers to play, to be on the radio,” Dawn told The Weekender.

Dawn’s mind is always going, so she’s always creating! She can’t help it, this passion project just came naturally to her.

“90% of the band is Dawn and her creativity,” said Adam.

Dawn didn’t know how to play guitar when she began, but she taught herself while writing her own songs. Dawn was somehow able to pick up the instrument simply through her adoration for music. She and Adam critically listen to the music of others and squeeze out the bits and pieces that inspire them.

“We might find something in a song we like and extrapolate that idea. Filter it, use it, figure out what they use and what we can incorporate,” explained Adam.

For song-building, Dawn starts with a guitar riff and builds up from there. She adds a drumbeat, adds synth, bass, and other elements to fill up the song. Finally, the lyrics come last! She never quite knows what the song will be until it’s done. She listens on repeat, looks through journals, and even stares at the wall until inspiration hits.

“For me, it’s usually, I get an idea, I get into a certain zone and hyper focus on creating music — and then I regret immediately not writing any of it down,” admitted Dawn.

Dawn attended the University of Scranton for Physics for two years but dropped out because she strongly felt she needed to do something creative. She started by pursuing a career in painting, but when that first song struck back in 2019 — that’s when she knew music would be her outlet of choice..

Scent of Steam recently released a new single out on Spotify called, “The Tower,” which has its own melancholy sound with psychedelic rock influences. Dawn explained that many of her songs are about raw pain and emotion conveyed through lyrical prose.

Adam played the drums for a little while back in 2013, mostly just jamming. He didn’t have the dedication at the time, but he had the interest and decided to pick it up again later on. Then, when the first “Nothing I Can Say” demo was made, he asked Dawn if he could be the drummer.

With his knack for booking and PR, Adam took on more of a management role with Scent of Steam for a time, but when Dawn took the reins on the new album, he asked if he could manage and be the drummer again. And ever since, he’s been fully dedicated and practicing as much as possible.

“I love drumming, it’s meditation to me. If I feel like crap, I’ll go on them and get in the zone,” explained Adam.

Scent of Steam is currently in the works to play live. Dawn said she’s always dreamed of playing her own songs live but never believed she’d get a chance. But now, that dream is quickly becoming a reality.

“We’re already practicing doing it — you can see the indents in my fingers from it!” said Dawn, showing me her battle wounds.

And play live they will! Scent of Steam has their first gig at Fine Arts & Curiosities at Arkana Antiques and Oddities in Forty Fort on Saturday, August 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Scent of Steam is also helping spearhead monthly Musicians Meet & Greets for the music community at Encore Studios in Archbald with Owner, Dan Dearborn. Dawn and Adam are passionate about helping other local musicians and bringing them all together.

Adam said they only knew themselves as musicians, but Dan used to run Meet & Greets for a long-time before COVID so they asked about the event. And now, they’ve actively involved in bringing them back to the spotlight! July was their first event back at it and it was a huge success. They’re looking forward to expanding these meetups even further.

The next Musicians Meet & Greet is Sunday, August 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Encore Studios. Whether you’re new, interested, seasoned, come on out and connect with regional music artists. All the magic takes place in the rehearsal studio, where they also have equipment to jam out and connect over music.

As far as what’s next for the Scent of Steam, they said their 2nd album is already in the works. It’ll be a full album of 12 to 13 songs that they are already six songs into! Equipped with her cool, dark, versatile vocals and boundless imagination, Dawn is always trying fresh ideas for Scent of Steam.

Find Scent of Steam’s “Transmute” CD at Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre’s Gallery of Sound as well as Main Street Jukebox in Stroudsburg. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube, Bandcamp, and anywhere you get your music.

Follow along with Dawn and Adam on Facebook, Instagram, and X or meet them for yourself at the next Meet N’ Greet.

Find more unique artists out of NEPA like Scent of Steam on 979X’s weekly Locals Only show on Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m with Lazy E.