In the MPP studio, Bill is joined by Chiropractor and owner of Fultz Family Chiropractic, Dr. Dave Fultz.

In this episode, Dave shares his myth-debunking chiropractic advice, his approach to managing migraines, and a discussion on modern medical practices focused on medication over lifestyle changes, including the popular weight loss drug, Ozempic.

Dave also shares insights into the importance of addressing underlying issues rather than just treating symptoms, whether it’s through chiropractic adjustments or other holistic health strategies.

