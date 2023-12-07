This week in blu door studio, Bill is joined by Dr. Katie Leonard, President & CEO of Johnson College. In this episode, Dr. Leonard shares her passion for student welfare and provides an intriguing insight into her tattoos and daily routine of hiking, meditation, and reading/writing.

They also discuss the power of manifestation, the value of being present, and Dr. Leonard’s belief in the importance of relationship building, curiosity, and the strength of teamwork.

Tapping into Nature’s Wisdom: Leadership Lessons, Growth, & Relationships | Ep.184 Dr. Katie Leonard

