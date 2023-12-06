Set out in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Jim Thorpe, Olyphant, Tunkhannock, Pittston, and other surrounding towns to see gripping live entertainment this weekend. Hear everything from rock n’ roll to dance music, from country to the blues, from tribute bands to original hits.

We found all the bands and artists putting on a show in your town from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday. All live music listings organized below in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Southern soul & rock band, Bywater Call returns to NEPA this Friday, December 8, to perform at the Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe. The seven-piece powerhouse recently played the Briggs Farm Blues Festival in July 2023 in Nescopeck. Bywater Call hails from Toronto, Canada and is led by frontwoman, Meghan Parnell.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

Down By 5

FRI, DEC 8, 8:30 P.M.

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, DEC 9, 9:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Doug and Sean

FRI, DEC 8, 6:30 P.M.

Strawberry Jam Duo

SAT, DEC 9, 6:30 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Engelbert Humperdinck: A Winter World of Love

SAT, DEC 9, 6:00 P.M.

Big Time Rush: An Evening of Holiday Cheer

SUN, DEC 10, 5:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Ryan Pelton – An Elvis Christmas Show

THURS, DEC 7, 1:00 P.M.

Ryan Pelton – An Elvis Christmas Show

FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.

Let’s Sing Taylor – A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift

SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Bad Girlfriend

FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

Rob Walsh & Jack Foley

SUN, DEC 10, 4:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

The Untouchables @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, DEC 8, 6:00 P.M.

The Fuchery @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, DEC 9, 9:30 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Teddy Young Duo

FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.

Chris Shrive

SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Sosa

FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.

Halfway to Hell @ Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.

DJ Tom @ Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

SAT, DEC 9, 10:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

John Nemeth

THURS, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

Bywater Call

FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

Craig Thatcher’s Rockin’ Christmas

SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Saints of Sabbath

SAT, DEC 9, 6:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Patrick McGlynn

FRI, DEC 8, 6:30 P.M.

Brendan Michael Smith

SAT, DEC 9, 6:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Blues Jam

SUN, DEC 10, 3:00 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ Naughty Santa/Ugly Sweater Party (w/ Special Guest Santa?!)

THURS, DEC 7, 9:00 P.M.

The Taylor Experience Dance Party (w/ Christina Shaw)

FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC

Jeanne Zano & Gary Flanagan @ Mistletoe & Margaritas

FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

THURS, DEC 7, 6:00 P.M.

Riley Loftus

FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

Sage Cleaning

SAT, DEC 9, 9:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Jeff Jam

FRI, DEC 8, 6:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Open Mic Night

THURS, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.

Nikki Briar Trio @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 9, 12:00 P.M.

Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 9, 3:30 P.M.

Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.

Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, DEC 10, 2:00 P.M.

Summit Cigar

Shane Fabiani

SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

The Cobra Boyz

FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.

Brit & Kenny

SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.

Nay Aug Park

Jump Start Music Duo @ Indoor Winter Concert Series

SUN, DEC 10, 2:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Tori V

SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.

Harry’s

Flaxy Morgan

FRI, DEC 8

The Black Layer

SAT, DEC 9

Breaker Brewing Outpost

The Two Taboo

FRI, DEC 8, 6:00 P.M.

Mike Stec

SAT, DEC 9, 6:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Hunter Hayes @ Sherman Theater

FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

Hereoes 2 Villians @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

Photo Credit – Ray Karaman

Jessica Lynn Christmas Spectacular @ Sherman Theater

SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.

Social Parasite @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

Runnin’ On Whiskey

SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, DEC 7, 6:00 P.M.

Triple Fret

FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

The Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

The Shellshocked Churchills

FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.

The Brities

SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.

Drinks & Drag w/ Estella Sweet

SUN, DEC 10, 11:30 A.M.

Dina Hall

SUN, DEC 10, 3:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Kelly King

THURS, DEC 7, 8:00 P.M.

The Boastfuls

FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.

Until Sunrise

SAT, DEC 9, 9:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers

FRI, DEC 8, 8:30 P.M.

Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, DEC 8, 9:30 P.M.

Mellifluous @ Breakers

SAT, DEC 9, 8:30 P.M.

Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, DEC 9, 9:30 P.M.

Creekside Inn

Chris Shrive

SUN, DEC 10, 4:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Kris & The Trainwrecks

FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.

Ale Mary’s

Those Acoustic Guys @ Madame Jenny’s Speakeasy

FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.

Roy Williams @ Madame Jenny’s Speakeasy

SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Alibi

FRI, DEC 8, 6:30 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Butch Jones

FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.

Destination West Solo

SAT, DEC 9, 9:00 P.M.

The 80’s Bar

McGeehan Duo

SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.

The Office – Mountain Top Pub

Chris Shrive

FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Hot Club of Scranton @ Thejoint53

FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.