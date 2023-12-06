Set out in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Jim Thorpe, Olyphant, Tunkhannock, Pittston, and other surrounding towns to see gripping live entertainment this weekend. Hear everything from rock n’ roll to dance music, from country to the blues, from tribute bands to original hits.
We found all the bands and artists putting on a show in your town from Thirsty Thursday to Sunday Funday. All live music listings organized below in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Southern soul & rock band, Bywater Call returns to NEPA this Friday, December 8, to perform at the Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe. The seven-piece powerhouse recently played the Briggs Farm Blues Festival in July 2023 in Nescopeck. Bywater Call hails from Toronto, Canada and is led by frontwoman, Meghan Parnell.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Down By 5
FRI, DEC 8, 8:30 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
SAT, DEC 9, 9:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Doug and Sean
FRI, DEC 8, 6:30 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam Duo
SAT, DEC 9, 6:30 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Engelbert Humperdinck: A Winter World of Love
SAT, DEC 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
Big Time Rush: An Evening of Holiday Cheer
SUN, DEC 10, 5:00 P.M.
Penn’s Peak
Ryan Pelton – An Elvis Christmas Show
THURS, DEC 7, 1:00 P.M.
–
Ryan Pelton – An Elvis Christmas Show
FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Let’s Sing Taylor – A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift
SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Bad Girlfriend
FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rob Walsh & Jack Foley
SUN, DEC 10, 4:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
The Untouchables @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, DEC 8, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, DEC 9, 9:30 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Teddy Young Duo
FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Chris Shrive
SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Sosa
FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.
–
Halfway to Hell @ Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Tom @ Ugly Sweater Christmas Party
SAT, DEC 9, 10:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
John Nemeth
THURS, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Bywater Call
FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Craig Thatcher’s Rockin’ Christmas
SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Saints of Sabbath
SAT, DEC 9, 6:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Patrick McGlynn
FRI, DEC 8, 6:30 P.M.
–
Brendan Michael Smith
SAT, DEC 9, 6:30 P.M.
–
Arlo’s Blues Jam
SUN, DEC 10, 3:00 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ Naughty Santa/Ugly Sweater Party (w/ Special Guest Santa?!)
THURS, DEC 7, 9:00 P.M.
–
The Taylor Experience Dance Party (w/ Christina Shaw)
FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC
Jeanne Zano & Gary Flanagan @ Mistletoe & Margaritas
FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
2 Chicks, 1 Guitar
THURS, DEC 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
Riley Loftus
FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sage Cleaning
SAT, DEC 9, 9:00 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
Jeff Jam
FRI, DEC 8, 6:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Open Mic Night
THURS, DEC 7, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nikki Briar Trio @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 9, 12:00 P.M.
–
Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 9, 3:30 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, DEC 10, 2:00 P.M.
Summit Cigar
Shane Fabiani
SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
The Cobra Boyz
FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Brit & Kenny
SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.
Nay Aug Park
Jump Start Music Duo @ Indoor Winter Concert Series
SUN, DEC 10, 2:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Tori V
SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.
Harry’s
Flaxy Morgan
FRI, DEC 8
–
The Black Layer
SAT, DEC 9
Breaker Brewing Outpost
The Two Taboo
FRI, DEC 8, 6:00 P.M.
–
Mike Stec
SAT, DEC 9, 6:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Hunter Hayes @ Sherman Theater
FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hereoes 2 Villians @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jessica Lynn Christmas Spectacular @ Sherman Theater
SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Social Parasite @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
Runnin’ On Whiskey
SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, DEC 7, 6:00 P.M.
–
Triple Fret
FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
The Gypsy Magic Duo
FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
The Shellshocked Churchills
FRI, DEC 8, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Brities
SAT, DEC 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Drinks & Drag w/ Estella Sweet
SUN, DEC 10, 11:30 A.M.
–
Dina Hall
SUN, DEC 10, 3:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Kelly King
THURS, DEC 7, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise
SAT, DEC 9, 9:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers
FRI, DEC 8, 8:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, DEC 8, 9:30 P.M.
–
Mellifluous @ Breakers
SAT, DEC 9, 8:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, DEC 9, 9:30 P.M.
Creekside Inn
Chris Shrive
SUN, DEC 10, 4:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Kris & The Trainwrecks
FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.
Ale Mary’s
Those Acoustic Guys @ Madame Jenny’s Speakeasy
FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.
–
Roy Williams @ Madame Jenny’s Speakeasy
SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Alibi
FRI, DEC 8, 6:30 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Butch Jones
FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.
–
Destination West Solo
SAT, DEC 9, 9:00 P.M.
The 80’s Bar
McGeehan Duo
SAT, DEC 9, 8:00 P.M.
The Office – Mountain Top Pub
Chris Shrive
FRI, DEC 8, 9:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Hot Club of Scranton @ Thejoint53
FRI, DEC 8, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.