WILKES-BARRE – Hoffman’s Music and Comics, a client of the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center, celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of November.

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer and Vince Sperduto, representing State Sen. Marty Flynn’s office, were present to welcome Hoffman’s Music and Comics to 258 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd.

“I’m thrilled to see the incredible community support we had for our grand opening,” said Bill Hoffman, owner. “There are not many second chances in life or business, so I intend to use past experiences to my advantage and develop my shop way beyond previous expectations.”

Hoffman’s Music and Comics, established in January 2000 in the town of Luzerne, originally offered guitar and bass lessons along with selling new and used musical equipment. After a year, the business expanded to a larger location, incorporating the sale of new and vintage comic books.

Within another year, Hoffman’s expanded again. The store then settled into a larger location where it thrived for over a decade. A brief venture into a second location in Bloomsburg in 2016 concluded due to economic challenges.

Despite the setback, Bill Hoffman continued providing private music lessons. Today, at the new home of Hoffman’s Music and Comics in Wilkes-Barre, their renewed focus remains on delivering professional guitar and bass lessons, as well as buying and selling new and used vinyl, comic books, and musical equipment.

The Wilkes University Small Business Development Center provides no-cost, confidential consulting and training programs to aspiring entrepreneurs and existing small business owners in Carbon, Columbia, Luzerne, Schuylkill, and Sullivan Counties.They are one of 15 centers that comprise the Pennsylvania Small Business Development Center network and they’re fully accredited by America’s SBDC.

Funding support and resources are provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the Department of Community and Economic Development, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, and through support from Wilkes University.