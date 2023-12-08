String Ensemble at a recent rehearsal. Seated from left: Renee Li, Hannah Selesky, and Ivy Geng, Trinity Kong; Standing, John Michael-Viada, Artist in Residence, Moira Popperling, Andy Sun, Hanson Cao, Harry Feng, Christopher Ramos, Kaila Chung, Christiane Appenheimer-Vaida, Director of String Program and Orchestra, Adam Salam, and Violet Xu.

String Ensemble at a recent rehearsal. Seated from left: Renee Li, Hannah Selesky, and Ivy Geng, Trinity Kong; Standing, John Michael-Viada, Artist in Residence, Moira Popperling, Andy Sun, Hanson Cao, Harry Feng, Christopher Ramos, Kaila Chung, Christiane Appenheimer-Vaida, Director of String Program and Orchestra, Adam Salam, and Violet Xu.

KINGSTON — Ring in the season with the Wyoming Seminary Choir and String Ensemble as they present their annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 10, at 3:00 p.m. in the Kirby Center for Creative Arts on the Wyoming Seminary Upper School campus.

This year’s performance features both contemporary and traditional favorites. This is an inspiring way to kick off the holidays while supporting the talented young musicians of Wyoming Seminary.

The Sunday afternoon event hosted by Wyoming Seminary is free and open to the public.

Founded in 1844, Wyoming Seminary is a local preparatory private day and boarding school with its Upper School campus, that educates grades nine through postgrad, located in Kingston.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR