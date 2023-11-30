This week in the blu door studio, Bill sits down with the Irish hip-hop artist, BRANKO @BrankoMusicOfficial.

In an emotional episode, BRANKO shares his powerful story of growing up in Northern Ireland during the violent religious and political conflict known as “The Troubles,” losing his mother to suicide when he was a teenager, and his 10-year battle with alcoholism.

Now 6 months sober and exploding in the hip-hop scene, BRANKO is sending the world a message of hope through his new single “Tenfold.”

BRANKO: “The Troubles” in Ireland, Mental Health, Addiction, & Hip-Hop | Ep.183

For more episodes of OnTheStacks with Bill Corcoran check out the website, find this podcast on YouTube, and watch more episodes here in our Podcasts section.