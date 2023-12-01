Keith Renard creates unique works of art on a teabag canvases — and pet portraits are one of his specialities!

One of the artist vendors represented at Lackawanna Winter Market is Keith Renard, who makes one-of-a-kind paintings on teabags.

SCRANTON —- The Lackawanna Winter Market returns for the 2023 holiday season with a giant vendor village in Courthouse Square, glowing with prime shopping and entertainment all weekend long.

The 5th Annual Lackawanna Winter Market by Anthracite Events kicks off on December’s First Friday Scranton, with the Courthouse Christmas tree lighting at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, December 1 | 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Tree Lighting at 6:00 p.m.

| 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Tree Lighting at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, December 2 | 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

| 11 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 3 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Support local during this weekend filled with music, food, fun and shopping! Visit all the amazing small businesses coming together in Downtown Scranton to showcase their goods. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your shopping list this holiday season — and maybe a little something for yourself, too!

Enjoy live music from local artists such as The Dishonest Fiddlers, Zach Sprowls with Valenches String Trio, and more. You can also catch performances of “A Christmas Carol” presented by Scranton Fringe on Saturday, December 2, at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. There will be plenty to do, see, and shop!

One of the interesting vendors at this year’s Lackawanna Winter Market is Artwork by Keith Renard. His booth at Spot #9 is full of sustainable creative pieces you just won’t find anywhere else!

Shoppers can discover Keith Renard’s unique hand-painted upcycled teabags. Each is a one-of-a-kind work of art. You can find holiday related designs as well as animals, florals, Broadway, and many other genres among his vast collection. Remember to admire all the tiny details that Renard has captured on these delicate canvases.

“We are very excited for this year’s Winter Market! This will be our first year participating and we have heard a lot of great things about the ones from years past, so we are hopeful and thrilled to be a part of it this year!” said Renard.

Keith Renard is an artist born and raised in Scranton. He works out of studio that he and his husband, Joe, built in their backyard, where he creates these original works of art! He says Joe brews tea by the stockpot, they both drink it, then that becomes his next canvas to paint on using watercolors.

“It’s definitely a long process to create them. Many layers and tiny brushes,” said Keith Renard. “I have been creating on teabags since 2019. I have painted over 3000 and sold over 2000, and they are all over the world now from my customers sending them to their family and friends! I’m truly amazed myself that it is becoming so popular.”

“I remember growing up always loving anything art related, my parents even got me private art lessons. When I was a little boy, my mom got me a watercolor set — which is one of the sets I still use today. It is very special to me.”

These little treasures will be on display for the first time at the 5th Annual Lackawanna Winter Market. You can also place a custom order until December 3 so that you can receive the finished product in time for Christmas. He loves doing pet portraits on the teabags as well, so keep that in mind for present ideas!

“It’s the most unique gift you’ll ever give,” said Keith Renard.

He says he can’t wait for the Lackawanna Winter Market to open on Friday night. He’s looking forward to seeing everyone coming out to support small business in the heart of downtown Scranton. Be sure to stop by Artwork by Keith Renard and see these small wonders for yourself.

Among these eclectic NEPA vendors, you will find plenty of art, jewelry, skincare, soap, accessories, and so much more that you won’t find in any ol’ mall. There will also be plenty of food and beverages, to enjoy while you shop or to take home as a gift!

See what Lackawanna County has to offer during this abundant holiday shopping weekend in Downtown Scranton’s Courthouse Square from Friday, December 1, through Sunday, December 3.