December 2 marks Nunziata’s third consecutive show in Scranton, bringing his beautiful romantic vocals and heartwarming show back to The Theater at North for the holidays.

SCRANTON — Back by popular demand! Anthony Nunziata returns to The Theater at North for his “My Italian Christmas” concert on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Renowned singer, songwriter, and performer Anthony Nunziata will sing all your holiday favorites, along with some staple Italian arias and original songs off his Christmas album.

This marks Nunziata’s third consecutive show at Theater at North. Last year, the would-be holiday show became a Valentine’s performance due to a storm — which worked out just fine for the acclaimed romantic singer who’s known for his original Christmas songs and love songs.

“Coming back to Scranton truly is a feeling of coming back home, which is important. On this big holiday tour, there’s only so many dates that I can choose so I hope that it becomes a holiday tradition for people here,” said Nunziata.

The Scranton show will also feature the Occhipinti Dance Company and Valley View High School Choir.

Anthony Nunziata always looks forward to incorporating young people in his shows. Part of his mission is to give children the opportunity to get involved in the arts. Nunziata makes it a point to speak with the students before the curtain opens and impart his wisdom on the next generation of artists, musicians, and performers.

Every holiday season, Anthony Nunziata puts on a fresh show for his audiences. He includes all the holiday favorites you look forward to hearing year after year like “O Holy Night” and “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” along with new songs and elements so that everyone gets something they’ve never experienced before, whether its their first time or third.

“My hope is that it kicks off the spirit of this time of year,” said Nunziata.

Anthony Nunziata also encourages audience members to sing along. Crowd participation is encouraged during “My Italian Christmas,” he wants people to engage with the music.

Photo Credit – Anthony Nunziata, Submitted“These holiday shows are Nunziata family gatherings where the audience is in on it,” he said. “Even if you’re not Italian, who doesn’t like to sing and dance in their seats?”

Nunziata said his dad’s side of the family is from Naples, Italy so he grew up with a lot of Italian traditions during Thanksgiving and Christmas, such as the Feast of the Seven Fishes and many others that inspire him. He brings all that realness and relatability into his holiday show.

“The audience feels more connected to the people in their lives and perhaps even family members that are no longer with us. I try to give a great familial connection because of how important family is to me,” said Nunziata. “I try to bring an authentic sense of living in the song for the first time and take the audience with me.”

Anthony Nunziata has been singing ever since he was a kid. Keeping his skills well-rounded, he then studied acting, singing, directing, and journalism while in college. All those passions inform his songwriting and storytelling ability both on stage and on the record — not to mention, his tear-jerkingly beautiful voice.

He said it’s that combination of being a performer and a storyteller that makes it all come together. His true power is in showing up as himself on stage.

“What I’ve learned from acting is how I can provide the audience with the most authentic experience of who I am as an artist, as a singer, and as a storyteller,” said Nunziata. “For me, the holidays are a reminder to truly live in the moment with the people that I love the most and to take moments of remembrance for those that have come before us.”

Anthony Nunziata loves Christmas songs all year round and takes that bright, shining holiday spirit with him wherever he goes. He even keeps two Christmas pillows nearby to always keep the magic alive year-round. Maybe that’s why he’s such a pro at sharing that same uplifting energy behind the microphone.

“The combination mixes up into a feeling that I carry with me throughout the year. This is seriously why I write love songs and Christmas songs. I take the spirit of Christmas with me,” said Nunziata.

Nunziata doesn’t just sing the classics, he writes his own Christmas songs too — which is a task many other songwriters struggle with. It’s not easy to tell a new story about the holidays, and yet Anthony Nunziata has written an entire album. “Together for Christmas” debuted in 2021 with eleven original Christmas tracks.

Anthony Nunziata plans to continue creating original music every year for the holidays and delighting his audience with his spectacular concerts! Listen to him on all major streaming services to refresh your holiday playlist and come see “My Italian Christmas” live at The Theater at North on Saturday, December 2.

Tickets run from $35 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.thetheateratnorth.org or in person at the box office.