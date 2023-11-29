This weekend, start getting into the holiday spirit…or just start getting out of the house. Warm up with bands and artists playing in venues all across NEPA. There’s only a few “normal” weekends left until we all descend into utter holiday madness, muahahah! So go out and enjoy the music your town has to offer before 2023 comes to a close.
All live music listings organized in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Dustin Douglas is having a busy weekend rocking out solo! He’s playing The Hive Taphouse at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Friday night, then he’ll perform at the pub inside the Broadway Grille in Jim Thorpe on Sunday, December 3. All this hot off the big holiday release of Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen’s cover of “Christmas is The Time to Say I Love You.”
by: Gabrielle Lang
The Theater at North
David Clark’s “All About Joel” – A Tribute to Billy Joel
FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.
Anthony Nunziata’s “My Italian Christmas”
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
Nay Aug Park
Jim Cullen, Jack Bordo & Sharon Ambrosia Trio @ Indoor Winter Concert Series
SUN, DEC 3, 3:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
IL DIVO’s Holiday Tour
SAT, DEC 2, 6:00 P.M.
Harry’s
Emo Night Karaoke
SAT, DEC 2, 9:00 P.M.
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Old Dominion
THURS, NOV 30, 7:30 P.M.
Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC
Holiday Hop with Vernon Jones
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Lesser Knowns @ Breakers
FRI, DEC 1, 8:30 P.M.
Dustin Douglas Solo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, DEC 1, 9:30 P.M.
The Fuchery @ Breakers
SAT, DEC 2, 8:30 P.M.
M80 @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, DEC 2, 9:30 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Do
THURS, NOV 30, 8:00 P.M.
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.
Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Do
SAT, DEC 2, 9:30 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
THURS, NOV 30, 6:30 P.M.
Mariachi Herencia de México
FRI, DEC 1, 10:00 A.M. & 7:00 P.M.
The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic presents: To the North Pole!
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Eddie Appnel
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Twelve Twenty-Four – Music of TSO
FRI & SAT, DEC 1 & 2, 8:00 P.M. and SUN, DEC 3, 3:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Group Du Jour
FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.
The Frost Duo
SAT, DEC 2, 8:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Chris Zelenka @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 2, 2:00 P.M.
Cold Sweat @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
Ashley Marquez @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, DEC 3, 2:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Lush Life Ensemble @ Thejoint53
FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.
Chris Jackson @ Thejoint53
SAT, DEC 2, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
WESS Holiday Concert @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.
Jared James Nichols @ Renegade Winery
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
Hip-Hop Haven Chapter 2 @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
Pocono Pops! Home for the Holidays @ Sherman Theater
SUN, DEC 3, 2:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, NOV 30, 6:00 P.M.
Area 52
FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
20lb Head
FRI, DEC 1, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Allan Smith
FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Nowhere Slow Duo
FRI, DEC 1, 9:00 P.M.
DJ Nino Blanco
SAT, DEC 2, 9:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Brad & Luke
FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.
Tom Storm
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
Dustin Douglas
SUN, DEC 3, 3:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Gabriella Tolerico
THURS, NOV 30, 8:00 P.M.
Emo Night w/ Special Guest TJ Bell
FRI, DEC 1, 9:00 P.M.
Mace in Dickson
SAT, DEC 2, 9:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
D-West Duo
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Keystone Groove
FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.
Skyla Burrell Band
SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
HeyNah Indie Dance Party @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, DEC 1, TBA
Hoopla @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, DEC 2, 9:30 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Heads Up Duo
FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
North of 40
FRI, DEC 1, 6:30 P.M.
Hog’s Hollow Saloon
A Proud Monkey
SAT, DEC 2, 10:00 P.M.
Jesse Wade, Tim Johnson, and Alan Foust
SUN, DEC 3, 12:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Ian and Nigel
FRI, DEC 1, 6:30 P.M.
Paul Young Duo
SAT, DEC 2, 6:30 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
The Boock & Burke Duo
SAT, DEC 2, 6:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Bret Alexander
FRI, DEC 1, 6:30 P.M.
Sara Hulse & Jesse Mower
SAT, DEC 2, 6:30 P.M.
Eddie and The Bird Dog
SUN, DEC 3, 3:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.
The Boastfuls
SAT, DEC 2, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Erin McCelland
FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.
Steve McDaniels
SAT, DEC 2, 8:00 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ All College Mixer
THURS, NOV 30, 9:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmasters
FRI, DEC 1, 9:00 P.M.
Brian Neis
SAT, DEC 2, 9:00 P.M.
Keystone Stage
Various Aritsts @ Jay Lotus Night
FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.
Summit Cigar
Eric Rudy
FRI, DEC 1, TBD
Dave Harris
SAT, DEC 2, TBD
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.