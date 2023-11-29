This weekend, start getting into the holiday spirit…or just start getting out of the house. Warm up with bands and artists playing in venues all across NEPA. There’s only a few “normal” weekends left until we all descend into utter holiday madness, muahahah! So go out and enjoy the music your town has to offer before 2023 comes to a close.

All live music listings organized in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Dustin Douglas is having a busy weekend rocking out solo! He’s playing The Hive Taphouse at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Friday night, then he’ll perform at the pub inside the Broadway Grille in Jim Thorpe on Sunday, December 3. All this hot off the big holiday release of Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen’s cover of “Christmas is The Time to Say I Love You.”

by: Gabrielle Lang

The Theater at North

David Clark’s “All About Joel” – A Tribute to Billy Joel

FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.

Anthony Nunziata’s “My Italian Christmas”

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

Nay Aug Park

Jim Cullen, Jack Bordo & Sharon Ambrosia Trio @ Indoor Winter Concert Series

SUN, DEC 3, 3:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

IL DIVO’s Holiday Tour

SAT, DEC 2, 6:00 P.M.

Harry’s

Emo Night Karaoke

SAT, DEC 2, 9:00 P.M.

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Old Dominion

THURS, NOV 30, 7:30 P.M.

Gober’s Deco Lounge, LLC

Holiday Hop with Vernon Jones

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Lesser Knowns @ Breakers

FRI, DEC 1, 8:30 P.M.

Dustin Douglas Solo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, DEC 1, 9:30 P.M.

The Fuchery @ Breakers

SAT, DEC 2, 8:30 P.M.

M80 @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, DEC 2, 9:30 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Do

THURS, NOV 30, 8:00 P.M.

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.

Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Do

SAT, DEC 2, 9:30 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

THURS, NOV 30, 6:30 P.M.

Mariachi Herencia de México

FRI, DEC 1, 10:00 A.M. & 7:00 P.M.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic presents: To the North Pole!

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Eddie Appnel

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Twelve Twenty-Four – Music of TSO

FRI & SAT, DEC 1 & 2, 8:00 P.M. and SUN, DEC 3, 3:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Group Du Jour

FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.

The Frost Duo

SAT, DEC 2, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Chris Zelenka @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 2, 2:00 P.M.

Cold Sweat @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

Ashley Marquez @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, DEC 3, 2:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Lush Life Ensemble @ Thejoint53

FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.

Chris Jackson @ Thejoint53

SAT, DEC 2, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

WESS Holiday Concert @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.

Jared James Nichols @ Renegade Winery

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

Hip-Hop Haven Chapter 2 @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

Pocono Pops! Home for the Holidays @ Sherman Theater

SUN, DEC 3, 2:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, NOV 30, 6:00 P.M.

Area 52

FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

20lb Head

FRI, DEC 1, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Allan Smith

FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Nowhere Slow Duo

FRI, DEC 1, 9:00 P.M.

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, DEC 2, 9:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Brad & Luke

FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.

Tom Storm

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

Dustin Douglas

SUN, DEC 3, 3:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Gabriella Tolerico

THURS, NOV 30, 8:00 P.M.

Emo Night w/ Special Guest TJ Bell

FRI, DEC 1, 9:00 P.M.

Mace in Dickson

SAT, DEC 2, 9:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

D-West Duo

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Keystone Groove

FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.

Skyla Burrell Band

SAT, DEC 2, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

HeyNah Indie Dance Party @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, DEC 1, TBA

Hoopla @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, DEC 2, 9:30 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Heads Up Duo

FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

North of 40

FRI, DEC 1, 6:30 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

A Proud Monkey

SAT, DEC 2, 10:00 P.M.

Jesse Wade, Tim Johnson, and Alan Foust

SUN, DEC 3, 12:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Ian and Nigel

FRI, DEC 1, 6:30 P.M.

Paul Young Duo

SAT, DEC 2, 6:30 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

The Boock & Burke Duo

SAT, DEC 2, 6:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Bret Alexander

FRI, DEC 1, 6:30 P.M.

Sara Hulse & Jesse Mower

SAT, DEC 2, 6:30 P.M.

Eddie and The Bird Dog

SUN, DEC 3, 3:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.

The Boastfuls

SAT, DEC 2, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Erin McCelland

FRI, DEC 1, 8:00 P.M.

Steve McDaniels

SAT, DEC 2, 8:00 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ All College Mixer

THURS, NOV 30, 9:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmasters

FRI, DEC 1, 9:00 P.M.

Brian Neis

SAT, DEC 2, 9:00 P.M.

Keystone Stage

Various Aritsts @ Jay Lotus Night

FRI, DEC 1, 7:00 P.M.

Summit Cigar

Eric Rudy

FRI, DEC 1, TBD

Dave Harris

SAT, DEC 2, TBD

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.