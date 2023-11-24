Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen celebrate the holiday season with a new music video and streamable song for “Christmas Is The Time to Say I Love You.”

Looks like Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen may just make it on to Santa’s “nice list,” after all. The critically-acclaimed blues-infused rock band has taken time out of their busy schedule, supporting their latest release Black Leather Blues (April 2023, MoJo Records), to present fans with their rendition of one of their favorite holiday songs.

The trio unveils “Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You” (Billy Squier, 1981) on Friday, November 24 with an accompanying winter wonderland music video.

“’Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You’ by Billy Squier has always been one of my favorite Christmas tunes,” said Frontman/Lead Guitarist/Singer-Songwriter Dustin Douglas. “Something about the bluesy verses and Squier’s unmistakable voice makes me smile. I always knew someday I’d record this track.”

And that he did. However, in true fashion, the group – which is rounded out by Drummer Tommy Smallcomb and Bassist Matt “The Dane” Gabriel – didn’t simply cover the iconic holiday song. They re-invented it.

Recorded at Eight Days A Week Studio in Northumberland by revered Engineer/Producer and Badlees/Cellarbirds Bassist Paul Smith (Smith also played Mellotron on the track), DDEG’s version boldly boasts the band’s signature swagger, big guitars, infectious rhythms, and sexy grooves with Douglas’ distinct bluesy, vocal delivery, honoring Squiers’ original vibe … while making it their own.

To celebrate the release of “Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You,” the group dropped a new music video that Douglas describes as “fun and lighthearted” and “meant to bring a smile to everyone this holiday season and for years to come.”

Filmed at Diamond City Studios in their hometown of Wilkes-Barre and directed by Award-Winning Cinematographer Jonathan Edwards, Douglas says the goal of the video was to have fun and show a funny side of the band with members in Santa suits and lots of snow machines to create a whimsical, winter wonderland.

“Christmas is the Time to Say I Love You” follows the release of DDEG’s successful third album Black Leather Blues. The critically-acclaimed record received rave reviews from such outlets as Rock and Blues Muse who hailed it as “a multifaceted, ten-song collection equally full of the soul of the past and the fury of the present” and Glide Magazine who described it as a “modern blues-rock with plenty of attitude and drama.”

DDEG’s 2018 release Break It Down charted on The Blues Album Charts, Blues Singles Charts and Blues-Rock Single Charts. In 2018, the band took home two Steamtown Music Awards (Scranton) for both “Blues Artist Of The Year” and “Album Of The Year.” Notably, again in 2019, they found themselves with three Steamtown Nominations—“Guitarist Of The Year”, “Video Of The Year” for “Broken” and “Live Performers Of The Year”—as well as an Independent Blues Music Award nomination for “Blues/Rock Song of The Year” for “Out of My Mind.” Additionally, the Central PA Music Hall Of Fame nominated the band in 2021 and 2022 for “Blues Rock Band Of The Year.” In 2023, Douglas took home the Steamtown Music Award for “Guitarist of the Year,” once again, and The Electric Gentlemen won the People’s Choice for “Blues Artist of the Year”.

For more information about Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, visit http://www.dustindouglasmusic.com.