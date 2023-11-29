Cinemark announces their first-ever Holiday Movie Clubhouse Program which will bring holiday films back to the big screen during the month of December 2023.

MOOSIC — Cinemark Holdings, Inc., brings cinematic cheer to moviegoers everywhere with the first-ever Holiday Movie Clubhouse program, allowing families to catch their favorite holiday films, back on the big screen at discounted prices.

Based on the overwhelming positive response to the company’s annual Summer Movie Clubhouse program, the Holiday Movie Clubhouse program will run Saturday, December 2 through Monday, December 18.

Families will be able to catch animated holiday movies back on the big screen at participating theaters for only $4 a ticket, with showtimes on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and Mondays at 6:00 p.m.

Classic holiday films coming back to the silver screen for this special event include Arthur Christmas (December 2 & 4), The Polar Express (December 9 & 11) and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (December 16 & 18).

Completing the perfectly wrapped package, ticket holders will also enjoy dollar-off pricing on all kid’s snack packs.

Tickets are on sale now at over 180 participating locations, including NEPA locations at Cinemark in Moosic and Stroudsburg, and can be purchased at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

For more information on Holiday Movie Clubhouse, visit https://www.cinemark.com/hmc.