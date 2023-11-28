Pocono Mountains Music Festival presents The Pocono Pops! SymphonyOrchestra accompanied by special guests for a family-friendly holiday performance at the Sherman Theater.

STROUDSBURG — The Pocono Pops! Symphony Orchestra is HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at the Sherman Theater on Sunday, December 3, to celebrate the holiday season.

The doors open at 2:00 p.m. for this all-ages show and starts at 3:00 p.m. for this special holiday performance.

Pocono Mountains Music Festival’s very own Poconos Pops! Orchestra will accompany an array of thrilling vocalists joined by graduates of their Performing Arts Camp Experience, guests from local community theater companies, and the Pocono Pops! Chorus.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at this special concert event, designed to bring all the people of the Poconos, the young & the young at heart, together.

This concert also wraps into the giving spirit of December. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to the Monroe County Toys for Tots program.

Hop in your sleigh, don your favorite holiday sweater, and spend your Sunday afternoon with this musical holiday experience for the Poconos. Come “Home for the Holidays” with The Pocono Pops! Orchestra and company.

For tickets and more information, visit https://shermantheater.com/event/pocono-pops-home-for-the-holidays/ or call the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808.