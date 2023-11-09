BALDACCI, also known as “The Face of LA,” is a Mexican-American rapper from South Los Angeles’ Florence District, whose distinct appearance of tattoos covering his entire body, including his face, tell a story of pride, family, and loyalty.

When he was 13, @BALDACCITHEBEAST followed in the footsteps of his father, Big Sailor, by joining Florencia-13 (F-13), LA’s largest Latino gang. At 18, he was shot five times with an AK-47 semi-automatic assault rifle, and after two months in a coma, he went right back to the streets.

This conversation with Bill Corcoran unravels the fascinating aspects of his life, from his childhood growing up “on the block” of Converse Ave immersed with gang life, surviving his near death experience at 18, and doing both State and Federal prison bids.

They also explore his transformative journey into the music industry where he eventually started his own record label, The EFxFORT MUSIC, collaborating with Yelawolf, and his relationship with Estevan Oriol, an internationally known photographer, who directed “La Originals,” a Netflix Original Documentary.

BALDACCI: Gangbanger at 13, EFxFORT MUSIC, Meeting Estevan Oriol, Tattoos, & Family | Ep.181

