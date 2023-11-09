The Farr Street Wedge with grilled shrimp came out as a colorful bowl of avocado, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and more served in a big hunk of iceberg lettuce.

SCRANTON — Farr Street Tavern just added lunch on Fridays. This up-and-coming bar and restaurant is open seven days a week in Scranton with a curated menu of bar delicacies for noon and night.

My mom and I stopped by during the new Friday afternoon hours to catch up over a meal on one of these randomly beautiful fall days we still seem to be getting. Farr Street Tavern offers all-season patio dining, so we went out on the enclosed glass patio to enjoy the sunshine over drinks and lunch.

Recently opened in the summer of 2022, Farr Street Tavern is a sleek, modern rustic pub that continues traditions of locations past at this spot in Scranton’s Tripp Park neighborhood.

The menu features updated bar food. There’s a little something for every appetite. All the nachos, burgers, wings, and other comfort foods you crave with their own upscale twist.

It may have been 2 p.m. but I’ll be damned if I’m not getting a fun drink on a Friday afternoon. I ordered the Fall-tini cocktail off their list of seasonal drink specials and my mom ordered a glass of Pinot. The martini exhibited a refreshing pear taste and a light orange festive color.

I went with the Mac N’ Cheez and Grilled Shrimp Tavern Tacos off the Small Bites menu — which doesn’t really go together but, hey, who’s gonna stop me?! I couldn’t be happier with my choice. Something bright and fresh paired with a comfort classic. Best of both worlds!

Mac n’ cheese has got to be one of my all-time favorite dishes so whenever its on the menu, I have to test it out. And Farr Street Tavern’s version, with creamy beer cheese over cavatappi, definitely measured up to my expectations.

My grilled shrimp tacos came topped in a vibrant red cabbage slaw with a nice, creamy dressing. Each bite had a lovely crunch and, between the chipotle BBQ and fresh lime, I could almost taste summer again.

My mom ordered the Farr Street Wedge with grilled shrimp (apparently the star of the lunch) which was a colorful bowl with plenty leftover for her to take home for later.

We ordered all these off the Small Bites section of the menu, but they were not small bites to us. Keep in mind. we are two ladies under 5’4, but hey we like to eat! Somehow, I ate all three tacos and the entire Mac N’ Cheez — and I did so proudly. It was a great experience overall and the service was so kind and helpful.

This Scranton bar and restaurant expresses a welcoming environment with a modern flair. Come to kickback at the bar or share a table with friends and fam. This spot definitely gives the surrounding community a reliable new hang-out.

Farr Street Tavern offers a one-page menu with Small Bites and Big Bites to satisfy a variety of hankerings. There’s also a wide selection of beers, wines, and cocktails.

You can order barside classics like warm pretzels or ribeye cheesesteak, or try something more adventurous like drunken mussels or the tuna poke. Or, you can do it my way — just give in and order both!