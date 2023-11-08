Discover the heartbeat of our community with an electrifying lineup of live music. This weekend features plenty of homegrown talent, tribute bands, and other acts set to take the stage across various neighborhood hotspots, bars, and restaurants.

All live music listings organized in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: American country band, Lonestar, arrives to the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono on Friday, November 10, with a concert starting at 8:00 p.m. The band formed in 1992 under the former name, Texassee, and has since put out 10 albums.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Springbrook Wine Festival

Mare & Meg and Sperazza Duo

SAT, NOV 11, 12:00 P.M.

Montage Mountain

Danny V’s 52nd Street Band – Tribute to Billy Joel @ Rhythm & Brews

SAT, NOV 11, 1:00 P.M.

–

The Ten Band – Tribute to Pearl Jam @ Rhythm & Brews

SAT, NOV 11, 3:00 P.M.

–

Big Eyed Phish – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band @ Rhythm & Brews

SAT, NOV 11, 5:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

South Side Five @ Thejoint53

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio @ Thejoint53

SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Shane Fabiani

THURS, NOV 9, 8:00 P.M.

–

University Drive

FRI, NOV 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

Kris & the Trainwrecks

SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.

Harry’s

Leighann & Company

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dirty Hand

SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

Fuzzy Park Band

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Candela

SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Chicago

SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.

Mount Airy Casino

Lonestar

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

The 80s Bar

Neil Diamond Experience

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Steve THE BOSS Smith

SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Mark Montella, Denise LaBomba, and The Impastas

FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Acoustic Sessions Duo

SUN, NOV 12, 4:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne @ Sherman Theater

FRI, NOV 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Eyes of the Nile – Iron Maiden Tribute @ Sherman Shwocase

FRI, NOV 10, 7:30 P.M.

–

Monsters of Metal @ Sherman Theater

SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Frank Viele: Ozzi’s Angels Fundraiser @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, NOV 12, 2:00 P.M.

–

Lil Tecca @ Sherman Theater

SUN, NOV 12, 7:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing Co.

Kyle Demko

FRI, NOV 10, 6:30 P.M.

–

Tori V Solo

SAT, NOV 11, 6:30 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Dina Hall

THURS, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

Two Taboo

FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rhythm Method

SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Drag & Drinks w/ Estella Sweet

SUN, NOV 12, 11:30 A.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, NOV 12, 3:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Meet Me On Marcie @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, NOV 10, 9:30 P.M.

–

M-80 @ Streamside Lounge

SAT, NOV 11, 9:30 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco @ Girls Night Out

SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Blendmasters

FRI, NOV 10, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Wolfy

SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Jug O Jack

FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sage Clearing

SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Rubix Kube – The 80’s Strike Back!

FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Last Waltz Celebration by The ‘The Band’ Band

SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Leland Smith

FRI, NOV 10, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jimmy Carro

SAT, NOV 11, 6:30 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville

Anthony Picataggio

FRI, NOV 10, TBD

–

20lb Head

SAT, NOV 11, TBD

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Bret Alexander

SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ziggy @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, NOV 11, 2:00 P.M.

–

Lake of Orchards @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, NOV 12, 2:00 P.M.

–

Electric Shadows

SUN, NOV 12, 7:00 P.M.

Poor Richard’s Pub

Dashboard Mary

FRI, NOV 10, TBD

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Bad Liars @ Breakers

FRI, NOV 10, 8:30 P.M.

–

Mellifluous Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, NOV 10, 9:30 P.M.

–

Deuce @ Breakers

SAT, NOV 11, 8:30 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, NOV 11, 9:30 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Kartune

FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Mare & Meg

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Nick Mich

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Ruf Cutz

SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.

Lakeside Lounge in Beech Mountain

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Hub City Stompers, Duffy’s Cut, Matt Witte, and The Mesos

FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

–

Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute

SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Jay Luke

FRI, NOV 10, 6:00 P.M.

–

Boock & Burke Duo

SAT, NOV 11, 6:00 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ Blackout Neon Glow Party

THURS, NOV 9, 9:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, NOV 9, 6:00 P.M.

–

D-West Trio

FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Dave Cupano

THURS, NOV 9, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Eddie Appnel

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Geo Grillo

FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.

–

Mark Fahad

SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.