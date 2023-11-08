Discover the heartbeat of our community with an electrifying lineup of live music. This weekend features plenty of homegrown talent, tribute bands, and other acts set to take the stage across various neighborhood hotspots, bars, and restaurants.
All live music listings organized in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: American country band, Lonestar, arrives to the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono on Friday, November 10, with a concert starting at 8:00 p.m. The band formed in 1992 under the former name, Texassee, and has since put out 10 albums.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Springbrook Wine Festival
Mare & Meg and Sperazza Duo
SAT, NOV 11, 12:00 P.M.
Montage Mountain
Danny V’s 52nd Street Band – Tribute to Billy Joel @ Rhythm & Brews
SAT, NOV 11, 1:00 P.M.
–
The Ten Band – Tribute to Pearl Jam @ Rhythm & Brews
SAT, NOV 11, 3:00 P.M.
–
Big Eyed Phish – The Dave Matthews Tribute Band @ Rhythm & Brews
SAT, NOV 11, 5:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
South Side Five @ Thejoint53
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio @ Thejoint53
SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Shane Fabiani
THURS, NOV 9, 8:00 P.M.
–
University Drive
FRI, NOV 10, 9:00 P.M.
–
Kris & the Trainwrecks
SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.
Harry’s
Leighann & Company
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dirty Hand
SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
Fuzzy Park Band
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Candela
SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Chicago
SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.
Mount Airy Casino
Lonestar
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
The 80s Bar
Neil Diamond Experience
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Steve THE BOSS Smith
SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Mark Montella, Denise LaBomba, and The Impastas
FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Acoustic Sessions Duo
SUN, NOV 12, 4:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne @ Sherman Theater
FRI, NOV 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
Eyes of the Nile – Iron Maiden Tribute @ Sherman Shwocase
FRI, NOV 10, 7:30 P.M.
–
Monsters of Metal @ Sherman Theater
SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Frank Viele: Ozzi’s Angels Fundraiser @ Sherman Showcase
SUN, NOV 12, 2:00 P.M.
–
Lil Tecca @ Sherman Theater
SUN, NOV 12, 7:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing Co.
Kyle Demko
FRI, NOV 10, 6:30 P.M.
–
Tori V Solo
SAT, NOV 11, 6:30 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Dina Hall
THURS, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
Two Taboo
FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rhythm Method
SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Drag & Drinks w/ Estella Sweet
SUN, NOV 12, 11:30 A.M.
–
Dustin Douglas
SUN, NOV 12, 3:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Meet Me On Marcie @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, NOV 10, 9:30 P.M.
–
M-80 @ Streamside Lounge
SAT, NOV 11, 9:30 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, NOV 9, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ Nino Blanco @ Girls Night Out
SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Blendmasters
FRI, NOV 10, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Wolfy
SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Jug O Jack
FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Sage Clearing
SAT, NOV 11, 9:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Rubix Kube – The 80’s Strike Back!
FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Last Waltz Celebration by The ‘The Band’ Band
SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Leland Smith
FRI, NOV 10, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jimmy Carro
SAT, NOV 11, 6:30 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Edwardsville
Anthony Picataggio
FRI, NOV 10, TBD
–
20lb Head
SAT, NOV 11, TBD
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Bret Alexander
SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Lonesome Found @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ziggy @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, NOV 11, 2:00 P.M.
–
Lake of Orchards @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.
–
Nikki Briar @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, NOV 12, 2:00 P.M.
–
Electric Shadows
SUN, NOV 12, 7:00 P.M.
Poor Richard’s Pub
Dashboard Mary
FRI, NOV 10, TBD
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Bad Liars @ Breakers
FRI, NOV 10, 8:30 P.M.
–
Mellifluous Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, NOV 10, 9:30 P.M.
–
Deuce @ Breakers
SAT, NOV 11, 8:30 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, NOV 11, 9:30 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Kartune
FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Mare & Meg
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
Nick Mich
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Ruf Cutz
SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.
Lakeside Lounge in Beech Mountain
Those Acoustic Guys
SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Hub City Stompers, Duffy’s Cut, Matt Witte, and The Mesos
FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.
–
Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute
SAT, NOV 11, 7:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Jay Luke
FRI, NOV 10, 6:00 P.M.
–
Boock & Burke Duo
SAT, NOV 11, 6:00 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ Blackout Neon Glow Party
THURS, NOV 9, 9:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, NOV 9, 6:00 P.M.
–
D-West Trio
FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Dave Cupano
THURS, NOV 9, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Eddie Appnel
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Geo Grillo
FRI, NOV 10, 8:00 P.M.
–
Mark Fahad
SAT, NOV 11, 8:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Those Acoustic Guys
FRI, NOV 10, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.