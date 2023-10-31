Following the popularity of their collaborative song, “Idol”, Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne join forces for a double headliner tour coming to Stroudsburg on Friday, November 10.

STROUDSBURG – Chart-topping multi-platinum hip-hop legend, Tech N9ne has joined forces with platinum-certified 21st century rock luminaries, Hollywood Undead, to co-headline a fall tour across North America.

Aaaand…The “Hollywood & N9ne Tour” stops at the Sherman Theater pretty soon on Friday, November 10. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the Stroudsburg show begins at 7:00 p.m.

“Hollywood & N9ne ” launched October 16 and visits major markets coast-to-coast. Buzzing rap phenomenon King Iso serves as the special guest with other surprise acts to be revealed soon.

About the tour, Tech comments, “I’M SUPER EXCITED FOR THIS UPCOMING FALL TOUR WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD AND KING ISO! A TIME TO KILL INDEED!”

“We’ve been fans of Tech N9ne since way back when,” says Hollywood Undead’s Charlie Scene.

Since the launch of their collaborative song “Idol,” together they’ve posted up a staggering 24M Spotify streams, illuminating the excitement around their unlikely-yet-perfect clash of talents.

Tech N9ne is red hot off the biggest hit of his career, “Face Off” [feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne Johnson]. Now, Tech is on the eve of dropping his anxiously awaited new full-length album, BLISS, on July 28. He just dropped the internet-breaking banger “W H A T” [feat. Kim Dracula and HU$H], gaining traction rapidly.

Fresh off their European Summer Festival tour, which featured major festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Nova Rock, Hellfest, the genre-bending quintet Hollywood Undead are gearing up to hit the road. Hollywood Undead will tour in continued support of their eighth studio album, Hotel Kalifornia. The group recently released a deluxe version of the album that includes six new tracks, including “Evil” and “House Of Mirrors,” which features multi-genre sensation Jelly Roll.

King Iso just unveiled a powerful new single entitled “Way You Are,” dedicated to anyone diagnosed with Autism. He has consistently sold out his own headline shows and revealed his critically acclaimed album, Get Well Soon, in 2022.

Don’t miss the first-ever “Hollywood & N9ne” Tour!

A limited inventory of tickets are still available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808.